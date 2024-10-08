Kamala Harris Doesn’t Rule Out Leaving the Country When She Loses Election in Dumpster Fire Interview with Howard Stern (AUDIO)

This is why Kamala Harris didn’t do any interviews for 45 days after she stole all of Joe Biden’s delegates.

Kamala Harris agreed to an interview with shock jock Howard Stern after she interviewed with the vulgar sex podcast “Call Her Daddy.”

Harris is spiraling after Tuesday’s media blitz.

“If [Trump] wins God forbid, would you feel safe in this country? Would you stay in this country?” Howard Stern asked Kamala Harris.

Harris didn’t rule out leaving if she lost the election.

This is after she oversaw an invasion of more than 15 million illegal aliens – mainly criminal, military-age men.

“Howard, I’m doing everything I can to make sure he does not win,” Harris said.

Because of Kamala Harris, illegal aliens are murdering and raping innocent Americans but she will flee the country if Trump wins.

Kamala Harris told Howard Stern this election is about “fighting to bring the cost of living down of working families.”

This is why Americans want change. Four years of Biden-Harris has destroyed middle class families.

Kamala Harris projected her weakness on Trump when it comes to Russia and Ukraine.

This was unbelievable.

Harris fell apart during an appearance on “The View” when she said that she couldn’t think of anything she would have done differently than Biden during the past four years.

She also crashed during an interview with CBS News.

