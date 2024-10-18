Kamala Harris Delivers Bizarre, Cringe-Worthy Pre-Recorded Video at Al Smith Dinner, Joined by SNL’s ‘Mary Katherine Gallagher’

Kamala Harris made history this week—not in the way she probably hoped—by becoming the first presidential nominee since 1984 to skip the prestigious Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner.

Instead of showing up in person, as nearly every other candidate has for decades, Kamala opted to send a pre-recorded video that featured an SNL-inspired cameo by none other than Mary Katherine Gallagher, played by comedian Molly Shannon’s character.

Kamala’s video was filled with awkward exchanges, out-of-place humor, and a desperate attempt to pander to the Catholic audience.

What should have been an opportunity to unite people in a bipartisan, lighthearted atmosphere instead turned into a weird, cringeworthy display.

Harris began the video with a scripted message meant to appear heartfelt, stating, “The Al Smith dinner provides a rare opportunity to set aside partisanship.”

But no sooner had she started than Mary Katherine Gallagher awkwardly shuffled into the frame. “Hey, what’s going on? Who was that?” Kamala asked.

The bizarre skit continued with Mary Katherine delivering offbeat lines, telling Harris that the dinner was “one of the biggest dinners next to the Last Supper.”

Kamala responded, “It is a very important dinner, and it’s an important tradition that I’m so proud to be a part of.”

Yet, it seems so important to her that she’d prefer to skip it entirely and hit the campaign trail instead.

Mary Katherine: “Sometimes when I get nervous, I stick my fingers under my arms and I smell them like that… but hat’s gross.” Kamala Harris: “So tell me something. I’m giving a speech. Do you have some thoughts about what I might say tonight?” Mary Katherine: “My feelings about what you should say tonight would be best expressed in a monologue from one of my favorite made-for-TV series.” Kamala Harris: “Okay, let’s hear it.”

As the video went on, Gallagher gave Harris some “advice” for her speech, including quoting from the ‘House of Dragons’ show on HBO as her argument for why a woman should be in charge.

She also reminded Harris not to lie and that ‘Jesus will be fact-checking.’

And just when it couldn’t get weirder, Mary Katherine reminded Kamala: “Don’t forget to say ‘Superstar.’”

WATCH: