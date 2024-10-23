Kamala Harris Busted for Plagiarizing Congressional Testimony from REPUBLICAN District Attorney

Vice President Kamala Harris has been busted for plagiarizing a congressional testimony from a Republican district attorney in 2007.

This is the second plagiarism scandal that the Democrat nominee has faced in recent weeks.

According to a report from the Washington Free Beacon, Harris’ testimony was stolen from Illinois District Attorney Paul Logli.

The report explains:

In a written statement to the House Judiciary Committee, she described how debt-addled prosecutors often decamp to the private sector a few years into the job, lured by the prospect of higher pay that could be used to pay off law school debt. That dynamic had left many district attorneys’ offices short-staffed, she said, forcing them to put rookie attorneys on complex cases. “There are numerous criminal cases that are particularly difficult because of the dynamics involved,” Harris wrote. “To name just a few—child abuse, elder neglect, domestic violence, identity theft and public corruption. The stakes are simply too high to allow any attorney other than experienced prosecutors to handle these matters.” By repaying the loans of prosecutors and public defenders, Harris argued, the bill, which had been introduced with bipartisan support, would provide an incentive for lawyers to enter public service, or at least diminish the incentive to leave it. The statement was simple and pragmatic. But Harris wasn’t the first person to make it.

Logli gave his version of the testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee two months before Harris did. The statements even contained the same typos and spelling errors.

In total, the Beacon report found seven examples of Harris passing off other people’s work as her own.

In 2012, Harris also copied a part of the Wikipedia entry on human trafficking and passed it off as her own. The revelation led to vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance taking a pointed snipe at her on X.

“Hi, I’m JD Vance. I wrote my own book, unlike Kamala Harris, who copied hers from Wikipedia,” Vance posted in response to the news.

Additionally, Harris plagiarized part of her 2009 book, Smart on Crime.

The Harris campaign did not respond to the Free Beacon’s request for comment. The Gateway Pundit has also reached out for comment and will update this article if one is provided.