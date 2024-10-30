Kamala Calls For Unity Then Calls Trump A Tyrant | Drew Hernandez

Kamala Harris held her big girl grand finale final argument speech at the Ellipse in Washington DC. The speech was short and started off with Kamala Harris being drowned out by a siren in the background either from a protester’s bullhorn or traffic. It’s possible it was a protester because there were many anti-Kamala pro-Gaza protesters that showed up in order to protest Harris.

Her speech was all over the place, from calling Trump a petty tyrant and describing Trump as a new form of the old nazi tyrannical regime to calling for Americans to stop pointing fingers at each other to admitting prices are too high under her failed leadership to shockingly now claiming she’s willing to deport illegal aliens, yet give illegal aliens a pathway to citizenship if she becomes President.

It’s clear this diversity hire has no idea what she’s talking about and has no business being President of the United States.

Watch as Drew Hernandez breaks it all down.

