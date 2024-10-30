Kama Kameleon: Flip-Flopper Queen Kamala Now Wants to Deport Illegal Immigrants — After Years of Pushing Open Borders!

Kamala Harris, the ever-evolving chameleon of American politics, has once again shifted her stance on a critical issue—this time, immigration.
This latest display of hypocrisy was unveiled during her final major campaign speech at the Ellipse in Washington on Tuesday, where she targeted none other than former President Donald Trump.
During her speech, Harris vowed to deport illegal immigrants, stating:
“Politicians have got to stop treating immigration as an issue to scare up votes in an election and instead treat it as the serious challenge that it is that we must finally come together to solve.
I will work with Democrats and Republicans to sign into law the border security bill that Donald Trump killed.
When I was attorney general of a border state, I saw the chaos and violence caused by transnational criminal organizations that I took on.
When I am President, we will quickly remove those who arrive here unlawfully, prosecute the cartels, and give Border Patrol the support they so desperately need.”
WATCH:
This sudden shift in Harris’s rhetoric is nothing short of hypocritical. For years, she has been a vocal proponent of open borders, advocating for leniency towards illegal immigrants and criticizing any attempts to secure the border.
Now, in a desperate attempt to pander to voters, she has taken a 180-degree turn on her stance regarding illegal immigration.
Here are some fact-checks of Harris’s immigration lies that Trump’s campaign made public during the first debate:
CLAIM: Kamala doesn’t back decriminalizing illegal border crossings.
- Kamala raised her hand in support of “decriminalizing illegal border crossings.” (Link)
- “I am in favor of saying that we’re not going to treat people who are undocumented and cross the border as criminals.” (Link)
- “To suggest that undocumented immigrants are criminals … is an absolute mischaracterization of the issue.” (Link)
CLAIM: Kamala wants “strong border security and an earned pathway to citizenship.”
- “An undocumented immigrant is not a criminal.” (Link)
- “I support our sanctuary [city] law.” (Link)
- “We need to probably even think about starting [ICE] from scratch.” (Link)
- Illegal immigration “is not an emergency.” (Link)
Kamala would take it ten steps further if she is elected in November:
- Kamala wants to make every state a “sanctuary state.”
- Kamala backs MASS AMNESTY for millions of illegals already in the country.
- Kamala supports decriminalizing illegal border crossings.
- Kamala thought Barack Obama deported too many illegal immigrants.
- Kamala compared ICE officers to the KKK and said we need to start “from scratch” with the agency that arrests and deports rapists and killers.
- Kamala supports taxpayer-funded health care coverage for illegal immigrants.
- Kamala wants to shut down immigration detention centers and release thousands of criminals.
- Kamala said a border wall is “medieval” and mocked the idea that terrorists would take advantage of our southern border.
- As a senator, Kamala urged the Senate not to fund additional Border Patrol personnel.
The “border czar” — who has visited the southern border only ONCE (to a “politically safe” area) — owns the consequences of the millions of illegal aliens who have invaded U.S. communities and unleashed an unprecedented era of needless and preventable migrant crime on American citizens.