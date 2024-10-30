Kama Kameleon: Flip-Flopper Queen Kamala Now Wants to Deport Illegal Immigrants — After Years of Pushing Open Borders!

Kamala Harris, the ever-evolving chameleon of American politics, has once again shifted her stance on a critical issue—this time, immigration.

This latest display of hypocrisy was unveiled during her final major campaign speech at the Ellipse in Washington on Tuesday, where she targeted none other than former President Donald Trump.

During her speech, Harris vowed to deport illegal immigrants, stating:

“Politicians have got to stop treating immigration as an issue to scare up votes in an election and instead treat it as the serious challenge that it is that we must finally come together to solve. I will work with Democrats and Republicans to sign into law the border security bill that Donald Trump killed. When I was attorney general of a border state, I saw the chaos and violence caused by transnational criminal organizations that I took on. When I am President, we will quickly remove those who arrive here unlawfully, prosecute the cartels, and give Border Patrol the support they so desperately need.”

WATCH:

This sudden shift in Harris’s rhetoric is nothing short of hypocritical. For years, she has been a vocal proponent of open borders, advocating for leniency towards illegal immigrants and criticizing any attempts to secure the border.

Now, in a desperate attempt to pander to voters, she has taken a 180-degree turn on her stance regarding illegal immigration.

Here are some fact-checks of Harris’s immigration lies that Trump’s campaign made public during the first debate: