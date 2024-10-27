Kachelman: Will America Elect Baron Münchhausen as President?

Guest post by John Kachelman, Jr.

“Man, once surrendering his reason, has no remaining guard against absurdities the most monstrous, and like a ship without rudder, is the sport of every wind. With such persons, gullibility, which they call faith, takes the helm from the hand of reason, and the mind becomes a wreck.” (Thomas Jefferson)

Our Founding Fathers were men of common sense. Providence brought together a collection of “thinkers” who charted the path for an amazing governing system. It was founded up the equality and dignity of personal rights “endowed” to human beings. None were superior. None were aristocratic elites. None were Lords while others were serfs. The Declaration of the United States of American and the subsequent governing of the United States Constitution placed equality of ALL upon the same status.

This amazing foundation has been compromised by the “intellectual elites” who think they know better than the proven legacy of American exceptionalism. Some dare scoff at the Constitution saying it is archaic. Others just find it more convenient to ignore the basic rights “endowed by the Creator.” Instead of a national equity for all, we have a national dysfunctional system that deals out “privilege” to those who are undeserving while justifying that heinous behavior by falsely labelling the targeted persecuted as “privileged.” And there is no “method in their madness.” One day they applaud one with confidence but the next day they accuse that same one with bitterness. A number of examples is easily found in media reports.

Why is this happening? I refer to Jefferson’s words: “With such persons, gullibility, which they call faith, takes the helm from the hand of reason, and the mind becomes a wreck.”

The prevailing gullibility of the American population is shocking. The sheeple’s compliance to fearmongering is highlighted in every aspect of life. Think back to the absurdities of the C-19 fearmongering; the WMD propaganda of fear; the inane charge that President Trump is “unamerican” and will destroy our nation. Such fear tactics are the bait for the gullible who has “surrendered his reason.”

And this caused me to think of a man, Baron Münchhausen. He was born in Germany in 1720. His narrative is an interesting study. He is a legend in global folklore. After retiring from military service, he attracted attention with his boastful narratives about his life as a soldier, hunter, and sportsman. Münchhausen gave exaggerated accounts of his abilities. He boasted of sitting astride a cannonball as it soared through the air; of hurling a silver hatchet into the Moon; of fighting a 40-foot-long crocodile; and dancing inside the belly of a giant fish. Münchhausen was known for presenting his outlandish fabrications in a matter-of-fact tone. He believed the imagined stories and caused others to believe in them as well.

Munchausen syndrome is a mental disorder that is named after this Baron. It is a psychological dysfunction where you falsify exaggerate illness to get attention and sympathy. To the common citizen such lives “in their own world” and all fears are “in their minds.” It appears than the “Ds” are struck with a political morphing of Munchausen syndrome.

The Baron is enmeshed in the 2024 Presidential Election!

I know this is incredulous to accept, but consider two recent reports. Read the links and please apply Jefferson’s common sensical lens to the reports.

First, Hillary Clinton said Trump is reenacting the Madison Square Garden in 1939 after The Atlantic dropped a new hoax claiming Trump praised Hitler in conversations with his former Chief of Staff John Kelly…Hillary piled on and said Trump’s upcoming rally at MSG will be full of Neo-Nazis. “One other thing that you’ll see next week…is Trump actually reenacting the Madison Square Garden rally in 1939.”

Now this should be an instant flag to common sense. Are we to accept that ALL events in MSG are Neo-Nazi gatherings? Really? America where is your common sense focused on this asinine statement? If HRC is correct then the “Concert for New York City” held at Madison Square Garden in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks falls under the same evil. At that gathering there were legendary musicians paying tribute to the resilience of the city. And now we understand they were Neo-Nazis.

Second, Harris held a campaign gathering in Atlanta where Bruce Springsteen sang. Springsteen made two remarkable statements:

In reference to President Trump he said, “He does not understand this country, its history, or what it means to be deeply American.” Common sense asks for a parallel chart between President Trump and Harris/Biden on this assertion!

“I want a president who reveres the Constitution, who does not threaten but wants to protect and guide our great democracy, who believes in the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power, who will fight for a woman’s right to choose, and who wants to create a middle-class economy that will serve all our citizens. There is only one candidate in this election who holds those principles,” he said.

Such comments expose Baron Münchhausen is alive and functioning well in the 2024 Presidential Election!

Absolutely our nation needs a President that…

Understands this country’s history and cherishes a deep loyalty to the USA.

Reveres the United States Constitution and refuses to “revise” or replace the original.

Wants to protect our great Republic.

Who believes in the Rule of Law.

Who seeks a peaceful transfer of power following legitimate elections.

Who fights for a woman’s right to “choose life” for the defenseless

Who wants an economy that serves ALL citizens and not the political Elite.

Springsteen’s conclusion, “There is only one candidate in this election who holds those principles.” He is absolutely correct and he is talking about DONALD J TRUMP!

Only President Trump holds these principles and has articulated such.

For Springsteen to make such a comment indicates to me that he was “in the wrong room.”

History again…

The Holy Bible is profitable for all things. Even in the tumultuous times the USA is now experiencing in the up-coming November election. Listen carefully to its inspired counsel. There was another politician many years ago that faced Baron Münchhausen. He was unashamedly patriotic, he was an amazing Administrator, he was renowned for success. But there were some very bad guys who did not like him because he was threatening their swamp. They offered a compromising alliance but were refused. They tried slander and lies, which were empty. They even tried physical violence, but he was undeterred. They tried political ambushes and lies. All evil efforts were failures. In response to the evil opposition, this hero wrote to his accusers, “Nothing like these things that you are saying has been done, but you are inventing them in your own mind .” (The Bible, Nehemiah 6:8)

Baron Münchhausen exaggerations and delusions may persuade some, but they are empty inventions of an evil mind! Such charged absurdities come from those who are psychological dysfunctional. These slanders arise from the choice and control of bitter evil. That choice will not go unpunished by the Almighty God.

America, reread Jefferson’s quote at the beginning. Will you surrender your common sense and gullibly follow the evil insinuations and false inventions of the Democratic Party? Those who boast with a “D” after their name, take caution because your support of Baron Münchhausen will not bring you anything but grief. Some have abandoned the “D” and that should prod many more to do the same!

GET OUT AND VOTE!