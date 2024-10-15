JUST IN: Wisconsin GOP Consultant Files Bombshell Lawsuit Over Fraudulent Use of Information for ActBlue Finance Money Laundering AKA “Smurfing”

A new lawsuit alleging nearly 400 incidents of identity theft to make fraudulent donations to Democratic campaigns has been filed in Wisconsin’s Waukesha County Circuit Court.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the laundering of money to political campaigns through fraudulent small-dollar donations to ActBlue, also known as “smurfing.” These contributions are made through identity theft, oftentimes using senior citizens’ personal information to funnel money into political causes.

Some of the individuals accused of this fraudulent scheme include Soros-funded Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Soros Funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Democrat Senator Tammy Baldwin (WI), Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock (GA), and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz.

Previously, James O’Keefe uncovered the massive scheme targeting senior citizens who had no idea they were donating thousands or hundreds of thousands of dollars to ActBlue. WATCH:

Plaintiff Mark Block, a long-time Republican political strategist, alleges that his personal information was used over the last five months to launder money 385 times to 62 different campaigns and political organizations through the Democratic ActBlue fundraising platform.

Block discovered this when he began receiving receipts for ActBlue contributions, such as the one below to the far-left LGBTQ Equality PAC, totaling $7.50, sent to an old email address he used while serving as chief of staff to Herman Cain's 2012 presidential run:

The lawsuit argues, "Given Plaintiff’s political leanings, he would never consider or consent to donating to any of the ActBlue Campaigns."

"Starting in May 2024, Plaintiff’s personally identifying information (“PII”) has been fraudulently used to make over 385 donations worth over $884 dollars to 62 campaigns and political organizations; 35 of these donations were to the Harris Victory Fund. While these fraudulent donations average out to a very small $3.24 per transaction, they conveniently fit into a loophole created by Federal Election Commission (FEC) reporting requirements," the complaint states. "Of these donations, 86 were initiated as one-time donations, 234 were set up as donations recurring on a weekly basis, and 65 recur on a monthly basis." Federal law does not require campaigns to itemize contributions that total less than $200, which makes it easy for bad actors to "influence elections by laundering their 'smurfing' activities (i.e., making contributions via the PII of numerous donors or “smurfs”) through these anonymous bulk reports." According to the lawsuit, "Small dollar donations have seen explosive growth in recent years, with the number of reported transactions increasing by 400% just between the 2016 and 2020 elections."

The lawsuit was filed against "an unknown Defendant who has been using Plaintiff’s PII to make fraudulent donations to Democratic candidates and political organizations across the country." According to the complaint, all ActBlue donations were traced back to an American Express card with a billing address in Santa Monica, California, which may have ties to one Bernard L. Cain, Jr.

The filing further alleges that the Defendant, identified as "John Doe," "violated the Wisconsin Organized Crime Control Act," with "at least 385 incidents of identity theft," qualifying as "a pattern of racketeering activity" under the statute.

Read the full complaint below:

The lawsuit also asks for a Temporary Restraining Order to stop the "repeated and fraudulent use of Plaintiff’s PII" and expedited discovery in the matter "for all discovery requests issued between the date of this Order’s entry and the determination [of] John Doe’s true identity."

Motion For Emergency Temporary Restraining Order Without Notice And Expedited Discovery: View Fullscreen

Block is represented by Milwaukee law firm Husch Blackwell LLP and is receiving assistance from the America First Policy Institute's legal department.

Mike Berry, the Executive Director of Litigation for the America First Policy Institute, told The Gateway Pundit, "This is an important lawsuit to ensure election integrity in our country and in the state of Wisconsin, and we think it's important to ensure that bad actors are prevented from stealing unsuspecting Americans' identities in order to make fraudulent contributions."

This is a developing story...