JUST IN: Medical Report on Kamala Harris Released – Here are the Details

This morning, the White House released a medical report on Kamala Harris, though there may be some unanswered questions.

As the Associated Press reported, Harris’s physician, Dr. Joshua Simmons, wrote a two-page letter summarizing his findings regarding the Democratic presidential nominee’s health. He concluded that the 59-year-old Harris is in “excellent health” and “possesses the physical and mental resiliency” to serve as president.

According to Simmons, Harris has a healthy, active lifestyle, and her most recent physical last April was “unremarkable.” He also wrote that she “possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”

Here is the full letter:

Simmons, who has served as Harris’ primary care doctor since she seized power back in 2021, noted in his report that she has a history of allergies and urticaria, better known as hives. He wrote Harris has been on allergen immunotherapy over the last three years to treat the symptoms.

He also stated that Harris has “mild” nearsightedness which she wears contacts for, and her family history includes maternal colon cancer. But he assured the American people that Harris’s latest blood work and other test results were “unremarkable.”

One part of the report that might raise the most eyebrows given Harris’s often-strange behavior is the assertion she drinks “only occasionally and in moderation.” As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor previously reported, rumors have circulated online amongst conservatives that Harris has a problem with alcohol though they remain unconfirmed.

As the Associated Press reported, Harris released this report to draw a contrast with Trump, believing he has not released enough information about his health over the years and lacks the fitness to serve.

It’s important to note that Trump has indeed released detailed reports on his health. In fact, Trump marked Biden’s birthday last year by releasing a letter from his physician that explained how the 45th president was in “excellent” physical and mental health to return to office.

Moreover, no one should take anything seriously from the Harris-Biden regime because they covered up Joe Biden’s obvious physical and mental problems from the beginning until he became a political liability for his fellow Democrats. So, one should take this “medical” report with a giant grain of salt.