JUST IN: Longshore Union President Who Pledged to “CRIPPLE” the United States, Owns 76-Ft Yacht, Bentley, Is Paid Almost 1 MILLION Per Year, Body of His Co-Defendent In RICO Case Was Found Decomposing In Trunk [VIDEO]

Americans have been warned to stock up on food, gas, and necessary items for several weeks. Many claim massive shortages of items we use every day will occur due to a looming strike by the ILA (International Longshore Association).

And they want a 70% pay increase .. https://t.co/UDuRO0mz1H Tens of thousands of longshoremen are likely to go on strike at midnight, shutting down dozens of major ports and choking off deliveries of a range of goods. — storme nights ️ (@stormenights) October 1, 2024

On Sept. 27, US Rep. Majorie Taylor-Greene warned about the ramifications of a strike in a tweet. Rep. Greene claims, “It’s very important to understand how critical this is given that America is now in a $36 billion dollar food trade deficit for the first time in our nation’s history.

Also, the Biden-Harris administration and congressional out-of-control spending have driven inflation so high that many Americans can’t afford quality of life.

I think this situation is serious and, depending on whether they strike and how long it lasts, could be a crisis going into the election, holidays, and winter.

Retailers have been trying to stock up in preparation, but it’s always smart to be personally prepared just in case.”

There is a strike on the verge of happening Tuesday Oct 1 that could cripple our economy and could leave store shelves bare by shutting down ports that handle 68% of our country’s containerized exports and 56% of containerized imports. For every single day they strike it… pic.twitter.com/aJSG6qetAZ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) September 27, 2024

Yesterday, the International Longshore Association, headed up by a union boss who’s threatened to “cripple” America’s economy, which many economists are warning is already in a recession, endorsed Kamala Harris.

The International Longshore & Warehouse Union (ILWU) endorsed Kamala Harris for President & previously endorsed Joe Biden. Anyone surprised at their strike timing? Listen to this cocky God complex thug warning America “I will cripple you”. Organized Crime pic.twitter.com/y65xIyXqhP — ♥️ ♥️ (@CB618444) October 1, 2024

Today, the ILA announced they would follow through on their threat to strike.

CNBC shared some of the key points on the massive strike, which include:

50,000 ILA union longshoremen who walked off the job at East Coast and Gulf Coast ports from New England to Texas starting at 12:01 a.m. ET on Tuesday after failing to reach an agreement with port ownership on a new contract. This was the union’s first strike since 1977.

Between 43% and 49% of all U.S. imports and billions of dollars in trade monthly move through the U.S. East Coast and Gulf ports.

The International Longshoremen’s Association, the largest maritime union in North America, said in a Tuesday statement from ILA president Harold Daggett that it wants a $5 an hour per year increase over six years, all royalties for containers handled, and strict language against automation. The union had rejected an offer from the port management group USMX on Monday that included a wage hike over six years near 50%.

Truckers who were interviewed about the longshoreman strike are warned, “it’s the last thing we need right now.” With the current recession that’s not being talked about, truckers are concerned about the effect of the ILA strike.

45,000 longshoremen prepare for possible October strike amid stalled talks Will be interesting to see what happens here, this could impact Close to half of all monthly U.S. importshttps://t.co/3Eh3bto5La https://t.co/VhGwar0GYN pic.twitter.com/cmHsuamhES — ☕ Wαƙҽ Uρ NJ (@wakeupnj) September 27, 2024

So, what do we know about the ILA President Harold Daggett, who appears to be holding the cards to crippling the U.S. economy?

The New York Post reported on Mr. Daggett today, and their report of the ILA boss was less than flattering.

Fiery union boss Harold Daggett has long cast himself as a staunch advocate for blue-collar workers, even as he has lived in luxury, owning a yacht and driving a Bentley — and fought off alleged ties to the Mafia. Sporting a polo shirt with a chunky gold medallion around his neck, the 78-year-old Daggett, who as president of the International Longshoremen’s Association is leading the port strikes stretching from Maine to Texas, was prone to theatrical flourishes in a September interview as he geared up for the strike. “They’re gonna be like this,” Daggett said, grabbing his neck in a choking gesture. “I’ll cripple you. I will cripple you and you have no idea what that means. Nobody does.”

According to the New York Post, Daggett has worked at the ILA for 57 years and took the helm as president in 2011 — raked in $728,000 in compensation last year from the ILA.

He collected another $173,000 as president emeritus of a local union branch, according to labor department filings.

According to Zillow and NJ Property Records, he lives in a 7,136-square-foot house valued at $1.7 million on a 10-acre lot in Sparta, New Jersey.

Watch:

Elon Musk may have just helped the world to understand better who Mr. Daggett is with one simple retweet of Max Meyer, editor of Arena Magazine, who, only two hours ago, tweeted:

Harold Daggett, the ILA boss who pledged to “cripple” the United States, owns a 76-foot yacht, a Bentley, and gets paid over $900,000.

He was acquitted on RICO charges after the main witness against him, mobster Lawrence Ricci, was found decomposing in a car trunk in New Jersey.

Meyer’s tweet included two screenshots with stunning information about the man the US government has accused of being tied to the mafia.

Blue collar credentials Mr Daggett is a figure whose long union career has been shrouded in controversy. A third

generation ILA member, the longshoreman has worked for the union for 57 years, becoming the

international president in July 2011. Despite his eminent blue-collar credentials, the union baron earned $728,000 last year from the

ILA, plus another $173,000 as president emeritus of a local union branch, Politico reported.

He previously owned a 76-foot yacht, the Obsession, and has been spotted by his members riding

in a Bentley, according to The New York Times. The Justice Department, which has reportedly lost two cases against Mr Daggett, has accused him

of being an “associate” of the Genovese crime family——one of the infamous “five families” of the US Mafia.

In another screenshot, Meyer included the following information on the ILA boss:

Charged with racketeering in 2005, Mr Daggett, took the witness stand and portrayed himself as a mob

target, despite evidence against him from a turncoat Mafia enforcer saying he was under the mob’s control,

the New York Times reported. During that trial, one of Mr Daggett’s co-defendants, a renowned mobster named Lawrence Ricci,

disappeared. His decomposing body was found in the trunk of a car outside a New Jersey diner several

weeks later, with the killing still unsolved. Despite his union serving as a historic symbol of the grip of organised crime on union members, as

depicted in the 1954 film “On the Waterfront’, Mr Daggett was acquitted in both cases.

The union leader has previously criticised the Waterfront Commission, set up to combat Mafia control of

the port, calling the allegations of mob influence “total bulls—“, and a “dark, ugly attack on Italian Americans.”

Here is the tweet:

Wow https://t.co/ryimhzyj0b

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2024

Musk’s response to this shocking revelation was summed up by one word, “Wow!”

Here’s how Joe Biden responded today when reporters asked him about the strike, as his wife Jill, who apparently, has given up on protecting him from the media, walks briskly away:

Joe Biden is cooked. He doesn’t know the difference between Israel striking terrorists or longshoreman strikes. REPORTER: “Any comment on the strikes in Yemen, Mr. President!?” BIDEN: “I’ve spoken to both sides. They gotta settle the strike. I’m supporting the collective… pic.twitter.com/vQbTOZkflV — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 30, 2024

Elon Musk likely speaks for the majority of Americans who are sick and tired of watching dues of hard-working union members enriching their fat-cat bosses who make deals with Democrats behind the scenes to endorse them and keep their campaign coffers filled while they screw everyday Americans.