“Joy Cometh in the Mornin!” – Kamala Harris Panders to Black Church From the Pulpit in Cringiest Video Yet!

What did we just watch?

Kamala Harris on Sunday pandered to blacks at a church in North Carolina.

Harris spoke to Koinonia Christian Center in Greenville on Sunday as part of her “Souls to the Polls” campaign blitz.

Kamala Harris trashed Trump from the pulpit.

“Yet, church, there are some who are not acting in the spirit of community, and I am speaking of these who have been literally not telling the truth, lying about people who are working hard to help the folks in need, spreading disinformation when the truth and facts are required,” Harris said referring to her botched hurricane response.

“The problem with this, beyond the obvious, is it’s making it harder, then, to get people life-saving information if they’re led to believe they cannot trust,” Harris said. “And that’s the pain of it all, which is the idea that those who are in need have somehow been convinced that the forces are working against them in a way that they would not seek aid.”

Harris busted out a fake accent as she pandered to the Greenville church.

“Joy cometh in the mornin!” Kamala Harris said in a fake accent.

WATCH:

Kamala is pandering again: "Joy cometh in the mornin'! HA HA HA HA!" pic.twitter.com/jYlpIehLW3 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 13, 2024

Kamala Harris also delivered a word salad.

“What we see is so hard to see that we lose faith or a vision of those things we cannot see but must know,” Harris said.

WATCH: