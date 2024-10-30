Joe Rogan Announces Date When JD Vance Will Appear on His #1 Podcast, While Kamala’s Chances of An Interview With Rogan Are Not Looking Good

On Friday, President Trump joined Joe Rogan, America’s most popular podcaster, for 3 hours at his Houston, Texas studio, where the two discussed a variety of topics, including his plan for saving the economy after four miserable years under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the purpose of Kamala Harris looking the other way while our southern border was opened up to tens of millions of unvetted illegal aliens, peace in the Middle East, the future of fighting, Kamala Harris’ low IQ and her resistance to being interviewed by Joe Rogan, the assassination attempts against President Trump and his passion for golfing.

This morning, Elon Musk shared a link to Joe Rogan’s podcast with President Trump, which broke the internet on Friday. After many Rogan and Trump fans reported struggling to find the historic interview on YouTube, where many of Rogan’s followers go to watch his podcast, Elon Musk stepped up and shared the entire epic episode on his “X” platform. Musk mocked the Google-owned YouTube, known for its censorship, saying, “YouTube experienced some uh…technical difficulties,” with an eyeball-rolling emoji.