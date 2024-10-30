Joe Rogan Announces Date When JD Vance Will Appear on His #1 Podcast, While Kamala’s Chances of An Interview With Rogan Are Not Looking Good

On Friday, President Trump joined Joe Rogan, America’s most popular podcaster, for 3 hours at his Houston, Texas studio, where the two discussed a variety of topics, including his plan for saving the economy after four miserable years under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the purpose of Kamala Harris looking the other way while our southern border was opened up to tens of millions of unvetted illegal aliens, peace in the Middle East, the future of fighting, Kamala Harris’ low IQ and her resistance to being interviewed by Joe Rogan, the assassination attempts against President Trump and his passion for golfing.
This morning, Elon Musk shared a link to Joe Rogan’s podcast with President Trump, which broke the internet on Friday. After many Rogan and Trump fans reported struggling to find the historic interview on YouTube, where many of Rogan’s followers go to watch his podcast, Elon Musk stepped up and shared the entire epic episode on his “X” platform. Musk mocked the Google-owned YouTube, known for its censorship, saying, “YouTube experienced some uh…technical difficulties,” with an eyeball-rolling emoji.
Meanwhile, Kamala Harris, known for being unable to conduct an interview without a script or teleprompter, is still refusing to appear on Rogan’s podcast, which caters to a young, primarily male demographic she desperately needs.
On multiple occasions, Joe Rogan, a self-described Independent voter, has made it clear he would love to give Kamala Harris the same opportunity as President Trump to appear on his show. Today, he tweeted that the Harris campaign has rejected his offer for her to appear in his studio for a long-form interview. Instead, the Kamala campaign dictated the terms to Rogan, telling him the flailing Democrat candidate for President of the United States, who was hand-selected by Democrat Party insiders, would agree to have Joe Rogan come to her to do the interview and would only agree to speak with him for one hour.
Rogan responded to the Harris campaign’s demands on Twitter, saying that although he won’t agree to her terms, he sincerely hopes the interview with Harris will happen.
Rogan said, “Also, for the record, the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast. They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her, and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen.”
The Joe Rogan Experience episode with President Trump has only been posted on YouTube for three days and has already received an incredible 38,818,809 views!
Earlier today, it was announced that President Trump’s vice presidential nominee, JD Vance, would also appear on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.
JD Vance is already becoming one of the most popular vice presidential candidates in American history, but a long-form interview with Joe Rogan could send his popularity into the stratosphere!
After waiting all day, Rogan fans finally confirmed JD Vance will appear on his podcast tomorrow!
The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, who is all in for Trump, responded to Rogan’s tweet about the Harris campaign’s demands, saying, “Good clarification. I would definitely watch that podcast. Hour 2 would be ,” suggesting that Kamala would melt down after one hour of having to respond to an unscripted interview.
