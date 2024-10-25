Joe Biden’s Brain Breaks as He Insists Nothing is Wrong with Him During Trip to Arizona to Apologize to Indians (VIDEO)

Joe Biden delivers remarks at Arizona’s Gila River Indian Community

Joe Biden on Thursday departed the White House en route to Arizona to apologize for Native American children forced into boarding schools.

“I’m heading to do something that should have been done a long time ago; to make a formal apology to the Indian Nations for the way we treated their children for so many years,” Biden said on Thursday.

On Friday, Joe Biden delivered remarks at Arizona’s Gila River Indian Community.

“For Indigenous peoples, they served as places of trauma and terror for more than 100 years. Tens of thousands of Indigenous children, as young as four years old were taken from their families and communities and forced into boarding schools run by the U.S. government and religious institutions,” he said.

“Nearly 1000 documented Native child deaths, though the real number is likely to be much, much higher. Lost generations, culture and language. Lost trust. It’s horribly, horribly wrong. It’s a sin on our soul,” he continued.

“I formally apologize as president of United States of America for what we did,” he said, emphatically. “I formally apologize!”

“There’s nothing wrong with me,” Biden said as he struggled to speak.

This is the decline Kamala Harris covered up.

