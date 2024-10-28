A Clueless Joe Biden Waits in Line to Vote Behind Guy Wearing Pro-Trump Hat with Special Message to Voters (VIDEO)

Joe Biden, the alleged president, voted early in Delaware on Monday.

Biden waited in line like with other voters in his latest stunt to appear he is just a regular guy from Scranton.

A clueless Joe Biden ended up in line behind a guy wearing a pro-Trump hat but instead of “MAGA,” it was emblazoned with a special message.

VIDEO:

President Biden in line to vote early in Delaware. pic.twitter.com/gyt6Zi8UFQ — CSPAN (@cspan) October 28, 2024

The red hat read: “Elect That Motherf*cker Again!!”

WATCH:

Just spotted 7 people ahead of Joe Biden in line to vote. pic.twitter.com/wZSgqGntKx — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 28, 2024

Biden shuffled into the voting booth to cast his ballot after he showed the election worker his ID.

WATCH:

President Biden votes early in Delaware. pic.twitter.com/iPIZQVNA6q — CSPAN (@cspan) October 28, 2024

After voting, Biden emerged from the polling place and trashed Trump for his massively successful rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday evening.

“It’s embarrassing. Just simply embarrassing. It’s beneath any president…the single most consequential thing about a president is character. Character. He puts that in question every time he opens his mouth,” Biden said.

WATCH: