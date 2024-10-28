A Clueless Joe Biden Waits in Line to Vote Behind Guy Wearing Pro-Trump Hat with Special Message to Voters (VIDEO)

Joe Biden, the alleged president, voted early in Delaware on Monday.

Biden waited in line like with other voters in his latest stunt to appear he is just a regular guy from Scranton.

A clueless Joe Biden ended up in line behind a guy wearing a pro-Trump hat but instead of “MAGA,” it was emblazoned with a special message.

VIDEO:

The red hat read: “Elect That Motherf*cker Again!!”

WATCH:

Biden shuffled into the voting booth to cast his ballot after he showed the election worker his ID.

WATCH:

After voting, Biden emerged from the polling place and trashed Trump for his massively successful rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday evening.

“It’s embarrassing. Just simply embarrassing. It’s beneath any president…the single most consequential thing about a president is character. Character. He puts that in question every time he opens his mouth,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

