Joe Biden Blamed Obama for Russia Invasion of Ukraine, According to New Book by Liberal Bob Woodward

Liberal journalist Bob Woodward has released a new book and one of the explosive claims made in it is that Joe Biden blamed his old pal Obama for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to Woodward, when Russia invaded Ukraine, Joe Biden said that when Russia invaded Crimea on Obama’s watch, that they did not take the threat seriously enough.

This news comes as Joe Biden seems to keep throwing Kamala Harris under the bus. Is Biden secretly trying to take down his own party for forcing him out of the 2024 race?

The Daily Mail reports:

Biden admits Obama ‘f***ed up’ with Putin and ‘didn’t take him ‘seriously’ Just ahead of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden made clear where the blame lay for Moscow’s aggression: His predecessor Barack Obama. A new book by Bob Woodward describes Biden’s frustration that his then boss did not take tougher action when Russian forces invaded Crimea almost a decade earlier. ‘They f***ed up in 2014,’ Biden said to a friend, according to Woodward. ‘That’s why we are here. ‘We f***ed it up. Barack never took Putin seriously.’ The book, published next week, offers an eye-popping look inside Biden’s blunt, often foul-mouthed relationships with foreign leaders and former presidents as he navigated a string of national security crises… ‘We did nothing. We gave Putin a license to continue,’ Biden said, according to excerpts of the ‘War’ published by CNN. ‘Well, I’m revoking his f***ing license!’

There sure seems to be a lot of infighting happening on the left right now.

Is Biden secretly campaigning for Trump?