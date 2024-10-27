JD Vance on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Brilliantly Answers Questions Regarding Election Integrity and Social Media (VIDEO)

JD Vance was on CBS’s “Face the Nation” with host Margaret Brennan on Sunday morning to discuss a variety of topics including election integrity and fake social media posts by the Russians.

“Do you have full confidence that the State of Pennsylvania and the election officials here are administering this election fairly? Do you foresee litigation in this State?” Brennan asked.

“I think they are doing a good job. I think they are doing a better job than they were in 2020,” Vance said.

“I think our elections are in a pretty good spot in 2024. Obviously if something comes up, we don’t know what the future is gonna hold. If we see evidence for example of an illegal alien casting a ballot, ya, we are gonna challenge that in court. But seeing what I see right now ten days out from the election Margaret, I think Pennsylvania is in a really good spot. I think we are gonna win this State,” Vance said.

Watch:

JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee, says he thinks Pennsylvania election officials are “doing a better job than they were in 2020,” and “our elections are in a pretty good spot in 2024,” though he suggests there could be lawsuits if “we see evidence” of illegal… pic.twitter.com/nyrgBthnrE — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 27, 2024

JD also discussed the issue of fake social media posts that the Russians had put up including ballots being torn up in Pennsylvania.

“The FBI and the director of National Intelligence on Friday said Russia is behind a fake video that is circulating of someone tearing up ballots in Pennsylvania,” Brennan commented.

“What price should Moscow pay for trying to manipulate American voters?” Brennan asked.

JD gave a very intelligent answer to include that numerous countries may interfere with the election.

“I think that a lot of countries are gonna try to manipulate our voters they are gonna try to manipulate our elections, that’s what they do,” JD responded.

“I think what’s in our best interest with Russia in particular for them to stop supporting the Iranians as the Iranians engage in acts of aggression,” JD said.

“I don’t think that we should set American foreign policy based on a foreign country spreading videos on social media. I think we should set American foreign policy based on what’s in our best interest as the United States,” JD continued.

Watch: