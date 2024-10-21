JD Vance Blasts Media’s ‘Lack of Curiosity’ on Harris’s Dubious McDonald’s Story (Video)

On Monday, Senator JD Vance joined Fox News and blasted legacy media for how it has covered President Trump’s visit to McDonalds in contrast to its unwillingness to subject Kamala Harris’s dubious claims of working at the fast-food giant to any scrutiny.

On Sunday, President Trump visited a local McDonalds to work a shift as a fast-food employee before delivering remarks at a Town Hall event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

He told one patron, “I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala.”

Legacy media has tried to paint the visit as “bizarre” and “stage-managed.” The Washington Post ran with the headline, “Trump serves McDonald’s fries to supporters in stage-managed campaign stop.”

Speaking with Fox, Vance called out legacy media for scrutinizing Trump’s campaign stop with more zeal than looking into Harris’s claims.

Vance told America’s Newsroom, “The fact that these people are accusing him of a ‘stage-managed’ thing… of course, the president has to have security because there have been two attempts on his life in the last eight weeks. He can’t just walk into a McDonald’s and sign a W-9 and actually go on the payroll. That’s just not how this works, especially given the security threats on his life.”

“But look, he was interacting with people. He was talking to the employees. He was giving people food, and he was just [doing] I think what he does best, which is just being among the people, talking to them about what they care about.”

“He showed genuine interest in the employees and their lives and where they came from and what they were actually doing in their job, and that’s something you can’t stage, and you can’t fake.”

“That is just a genuine person that Donald Trump is, and it’s why I think a lot of working people, even though, of course, he’s a successful real estate billionaire, have this emotional connection to Donald Trump, you can’t make up that kind of connection.”

Vance also contrasted Trump’s ability to connect with people and Harris’s abject failure at establishing real connections with voters.

In August, Harris stopped at a Sheetz gas station in Pittsburgh in an effort to appear relatable.

Instead of interacting with voters, Harris’s stop was just a bunch of reporters watching her buy a bag of Doritos by herself.

“I think it’s why her campaign is flailing a little bit right now, because she goes into Sheetz and does four takes of her buying Doritos. Donald Trump just goes to McDonald’s, and he is who he is, and people love him.”

Watch: