Joe Biden Threatens People “Spreading Lies” About His Botched Hurricane Response, Says They Will “Pay the Price For It” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday provided an update on the federal government’s botched response to Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene.

The federal government failed to help Hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia in a timely manner.

Search and recovery efforts were delayed because Joe Biden was lounging at the beach and Kamala Harris was busy fundraising in California.

The Biden-Harris Regime is purposely slow-rolling assistance to the hardest-hit areas in North Carolina.

Joe Biden waited TEN DAYS to send troops with advanced technological assets to Western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene made landfall.

It’s about the election.

26 out of the 28 North Carolina counties destroyed by Hurricane Helene voted for President Trump in 2020.

Many people in the Trump counties won’t be able to vote now.

26 out of the 28 North Carolina counties wrecked by Hurricane Helene voted for President Trump (2020). 527k Trump votes. 113k Biden votes. Many won't be able to vote now. pic.twitter.com/NAwadjg8Fc — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 6, 2024

Joe Biden lashed out at critics on Friday and issued a thinly veiled threat.

“I think those who have been spreading these lies to try to undermine the opposition, they are going to pay a price for it,” Biden said.

WATCH: