Incarnation Catholic Church in Orlando, FL Suffers Second Arson Attack in Just 16 Months — Parishioners Demand Justice Amid Religious Persecution

Incarnation Catholic Church in College Park is once again without a church following a second devastating fire early Wednesday morning.
Just 16 months after a prior fire ravaged their original building, the church’s newly established worship space has been struck by what officials suspect to be another act of arson.
Around 2 a.m., firefighters responded to the emergency call at the church’s new location on Edgewater Drive, Fox35 Orlando reported.
By the time they arrived, the church’s alarm and sprinkler systems had already activated, managing to contain the flames but not without significant damage.
The site of the fire—ominously centered on the altar—is a stark reminder of the previous incident. Charred remains now cover the altar table, lecterns, statues, and walls, leaving the parish to wonder why their place of worship has been desecrated yet again.
The Orlando Fire Department, together with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), has launched an investigation, though parishioners are questioning the level of urgency and transparency in authorities’ response.
After last year’s fire, community members say there was an inexplicable silence from investigators. No arrests were made, and the cause was never officially declared as arson.
A parishioner, speaking to The Gateway Pundit, expressed the heartache and frustration felt by many, suggesting that these attacks are not isolated incidents but rather targeted strikes motivated by opposition to the church’s conservative stances, particularly its vocal opposition to Amendment 4.
Set to be on the ballot this November, Amendment 4 would expand abortion access in Florida, a proposal that the church has publicly condemned.
A parishioner shared with The Gateway Pundit:
“It is with heavy heart that I’m reporting a second arson attack within 16 months upon our beloved Incarnation Catholic Church, at 1550 Edgewater Drive in Orlando.
16 months ago, a fire was set upon our altar, in front of our Lord in the Tabernacle, destroying our Church on the anniversary of the overturning of Roe v Wade, June 24., 2023.
The ATF collected our video tapes and, along with Orlando FD, have provided us with no updates. They haven’t even declared it an arson. Which it was.
On October 16th, last week, another fire was started at our altar in the Parish Hall. Again, the ATF collected our videotapes and along with the Orlando FD, have not made any further announcements.
This is arson and religious persecution, and no one is speaking out against this blasphemous act.
As you know, Amendment 4 deals with abortion rights in Florida, and we are obviously opposed to it. Amendment 4 must be defeated, and I hope this story helps us win.
I respectfully suggest that these arsons have been set by Planned Parenthood devotees to intimidate, harm and desecrate our Lord.
This is unjust, but where is the outrage as our Church burns? Lightning has struck twice; it’s no coincidence.
Where will this end? An attack on us as we pray with our children in the Parish Hall?
The governor, mayor, police, nor fire department – no one has reached out or spoken out against these crimes we have fallen victim to.
This is the spiritual warfare that we face. It is real. We do not feel safe worshipping our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in our parish.
Please provide us with the coverage we need to force people to face the reality of the world we’re living in.
In Jesus Christ, we trust, and we are ready to lay down our lives for him, but some help from the police and governor couldn’t hurt, also.”