Incarnation Catholic Church in Orlando, FL Suffers Second Arson Attack in Just 16 Months — Parishioners Demand Justice Amid Religious Persecution

Incarnation Catholic Church in College Park is once again without a church following a second devastating fire early Wednesday morning.

Just 16 months after a prior fire ravaged their original building, the church’s newly established worship space has been struck by what officials suspect to be another act of arson.

Around 2 a.m., firefighters responded to the emergency call at the church’s new location on Edgewater Drive, Fox35 Orlando reported.

By the time they arrived, the church’s alarm and sprinkler systems had already activated, managing to contain the flames but not without significant damage.

The site of the fire—ominously centered on the altar—is a stark reminder of the previous incident. Charred remains now cover the altar table, lecterns, statues, and walls, leaving the parish to wonder why their place of worship has been desecrated yet again.

The Orlando Fire Department, together with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), has launched an investigation, though parishioners are questioning the level of urgency and transparency in authorities’ response.

WATCH:

After last year’s fire, community members say there was an inexplicable silence from investigators. No arrests were made, and the cause was never officially declared as arson.

A parishioner, speaking to The Gateway Pundit, expressed the heartache and frustration felt by many, suggesting that these attacks are not isolated incidents but rather targeted strikes motivated by opposition to the church’s conservative stances, particularly its vocal opposition to Amendment 4.

Set to be on the ballot this November, Amendment 4 would expand abortion access in Florida, a proposal that the church has publicly condemned.

A parishioner shared with The Gateway Pundit: