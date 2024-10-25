Migrant Found Hanged in NYC Park After Allegedly Raping Teenage Relative: Law Enforcement

A migrant from Peru that was found hanged in a New York City park is suspected of raping his teenage relative.

The New York Post reported Manuel Delgado, 43, an asylum seeker from Peru, is believed to have committed suicide on October 9.

Delgado’s death came after his family members discovered his alleged sex crimes against his teenage relative.

After family members notified police of Delgado allegedly raping the teen, investigators advised the girl to call Delgado while authorities recorded it.

During the call, the teen told Delgado she was going to the police, and he responded that he wanted to meet at “the spot where we used to go.”

Authorities later found Delgado dead in a wooded area in Pelham Bay Park, where Delgado asked the teen to meet up.

Per The New York Post:

It was reported when authorities discovered Delgado’s body; he had multiple cuts on his neck, stomach, and forearm.

A roommate of Delgado’s further shared that he received a text from Delgado saying he stabbed himself.

Before his death, Delgado was never officially charged with rape.