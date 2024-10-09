Hurricane Milton: Abandoned Dog Tied to Fence Pole Rescued by Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol recued an abandoned Bull Terrier dog that was tied to a fence pole in ponding water off a highway outside Tampa on Wednesday as Hurricane Milton approached the west coast of Florida.

A dog tied to a fence pole outside Tampa as Hurricane Milton approached was rescued by Florida Highway Patrol, screen image FHP via X Twitter, October 9, 2024.

Bodycam video posted by the FHP in Tampa shows an officer approaching the scared pooch:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) promised to hold pet abusers accountable, “Thank you, @FHPTampa. It is cruel for anyone to leave a dog tied to a post in the middle of an oncoming storm. FL will hold anyone who mistreats pets accountable.”

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles posted an update Wednesday afternoon, “Update: The dog rescued by @FHPTampa is safe and receiving care. Troopers brought him to a vet, where he was examined for injuries and received a clean bill of health.”

Hurricane Milton has been downgraded to a Category 3 storm with winds of about 120 mph. A massive storm surge is expected along the west coast from about Tampa south to Ft. Myers with areas north and south of that also expecting storm surge flooding.

The outer bands of Milton have been spinning off numerous tornados in the lower Florida peninsula all day.

ABC News reports 15 tornados have been reported with seven confirmed:

Excerpt from the 5 p.m. EDT update on Milton from the National Hurricane Center:

..MILTON APPROACHING THE COAST OF WEST-CENTRAL FLORIDA…
…LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE, DAMAGING WINDS, AND FLOODING RAINS
EXPECTED ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHWESTERN FLORIDA…

SUMMARY OF 500 PM EDT…2100 UTC…INFORMATION
———————————————-
LOCATION…26.9N 83.4W
ABOUT 60 MI…100 KM WSW OF SARASOTA FLORIDA
ABOUT 170 MI…275 KM SW OF ORLANDO FLORIDA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…120 MPH…195 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…NE OR 35 DEGREES AT 17 MPH…28 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…948 MB…28.00 INCHES

…A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…
* Florida west coast from Flamingo northward to Yankeetown,
including Charlotte Harbor and Tampa Bay
* Sebastian Inlet Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia, including the
St. Johns River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…
* Florida west coast from Bonita Beach northward to Suwannee River,
including Tampa Bay
* Florida east coast from the St. Lucie/Martin County Line northward
to Ponte Vedra Beach

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…
* Lake Okeechobee
* Florida east coast from the St. Lucie/Martin County Line to the
Palm Beach/Martin County Line

