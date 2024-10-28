HORROR! Attempted Killer Screaming “Allahu Akbar” Shoots Jewish Man on His Way to Synagogue in Chicago Suburb (VIDEO)

A 39-year-old Jewish man on his way to synagogue on Saturday was shot by a man screaming “Allahu Akbar” in a Jewish suburb of Chicago.
The entire shooting was captured on a doorbell security camera.
The man was critically injured in the shooting.
The West Rogers Park neighborhood where the incident occurred is heavily Orthodox Jew.
A Jewish man in Chicago was shot yesterday, on Shabbat, walking home from synagogue by a man yelling 'Allahu Akbar'.
Terrifying moment captured on camera:
A 39-year-old Jewish man was critically injured after being shot in broad daylight on his way to synagogue in a suburban Chicago neighborhood.
A 23-year-old shooter was heard shouting “Allahu Akbar” on a ring camera during a 2.5-minute… pic.twitter.com/r0oayheQmd
CBS News reported:
Police said the victim was walking near the 2600 block of West Farwell Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday when the 23-year-old suspect shot him in the shoulder. About 20 minutes after officers arrived at the scene, police said the same suspect came out of an alley and opened fire on both officers and paramedics and hit an ambulance.
“I heard it had to be like two waves, maybe a dozen each,” said Marcia Lawrence, who heard the shooting. “You know, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. It was no mistaking what it was.”