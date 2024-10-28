HORROR! Attempted Killer Screaming “Allahu Akbar” Shoots Jewish Man on His Way to Synagogue in Chicago Suburb (VIDEO)

A 39-year-old Jewish man on his way to synagogue on Saturday was shot by a man screaming “Allahu Akbar” in a Jewish suburb of Chicago.

The entire shooting was captured on a doorbell security camera.

The man was critically injured in the shooting.

The West Rogers Park neighborhood where the incident occurred is heavily Orthodox Jew.

A Jewish man in Chicago was shot yesterday, on Shabbat, walking home from synagogue by a man yelling ‘Allahu Akbar’. Democrats have opened the door and let terrorists in. This is only the beginning. pic.twitter.com/hntJymitQ4 — Jewish Lumber King (@EzraDrissman) October 28, 2024

Via Stop Anti-Semitism.

Terrifying moment captured on camera: A 39-year-old Jewish man was critically injured after being shot in broad daylight on his way to synagogue in a suburban Chicago neighborhood. A 23-year-old shooter was heard shouting “Allahu Akbar” on a ring camera during a 2.5-minute… pic.twitter.com/r0oayheQmd — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 27, 2024

CBS News reported: