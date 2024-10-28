HORROR! Attempted Killer Screaming “Allahu Akbar” Shoots Jewish Man on His Way to Synagogue in Chicago Suburb (VIDEO)

A Jewish man on his way to synagogue was shot by a man screaming ‘Allahu Akbar’ in Chicago.

A 39-year-old Jewish man on his way to synagogue on Saturday was shot by a man screaming “Allahu Akbar” in a Jewish suburb of Chicago.

The entire shooting was captured on a doorbell security camera.

The man was critically injured in the shooting.

The West Rogers Park neighborhood where the incident occurred is heavily Orthodox Jew.

Via Stop Anti-Semitism.

CBS News reported:

Police said the victim was walking near the 2600 block of West Farwell Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday when the 23-year-old suspect shot him in the shoulder. About 20 minutes after officers arrived at the scene, police said the same suspect came out of an alley and opened fire on both officers and paramedics and hit an ambulance.

“I heard it had to be like two waves, maybe a dozen each,” said Marcia Lawrence, who heard the shooting. “You know, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. It was no mistaking what it was.”

