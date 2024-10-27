Hero Rudy Giuliani Delivers Historic Speech to Trump Crowd at Madison Square Garden, Slams Biden-Harris Regime, “The Deplorables Don’t Count – 20 Million from China Counts, We Don’t Count” (VIDEO)

America’s Mayor and Trump Attorney, Rudy Giuliani, spoke at the historic Madison Square Garden Trump rally on Sunday.

Rudy Giuliani, one of the greatest Americans alive today, has been the number one target of the corrupt Biden-Harris regime who have used lawfare to harass, abuse and financially destroy this great American patriot. Rudy does not let it stop him! What a hero!

Rudy fiercely defended his friend Donald Trump, not only as a great President but also who he is as a person.

“Many people don’t know, and they probably don’t realize why I get so angry when he is attacked and demonized. This is a very charitable, very good man,” Giuliani said.

“Yeah, I know he was a great President, but this is a very good man,” Giuliani continued.

Watch:

HE WASN’T JUST A GREAT PRESIDENT, HE IS A GREAT MAN! @RudyGiuliani wants the American people to know that @realDonaldTrump has ALWAYS been a charitable man who wants to help! pic.twitter.com/TGWzk6vHFB — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 27, 2024

Giuliani also called out Harris and Biden for not caring about the American people. He explained that President Trump went to East Palestine after the train derailment, while it took Biden a year to go there.

“He went there, I went there. I did my television show from there. It took Biden a year to go there because those people are deplorables, like you, like me, we are deplorables, we don’t count! The Hollywood stars count, the big money counts, 20 million from China counts, but we don’t count,” Giuliani exclaimed.

Watch:

WE DON’T COUNT TO THE LEFT, WE ARE DEPLORABLES. @RudyGiuliani sending a powerful message that the radical left does not care about the REAL American people. pic.twitter.com/tPCB6MRodp — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 27, 2024

Giuliani explained that President Trump has worked hard through his life and has accomplished so much yet he continues to fight for the US while his life has continually been put in danger.

“You always know what he is thinking, and we need that from a President,” Giuliani said.

“He built a great real estate empire, he built some of the most iconic buildings in New York, that skyline would not be as beautiful without him. That’s enough for a man’s lifetime,” Giuliani said.

“Here he is fighting 24 hours a day, twice almost murdered. Twice! And why is he doing it? For you, for me, to save our country!” Giuliani exclaimed.

Watch: