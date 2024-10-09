HBO Documentary Claims To Have Uncovered the True Identity of ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’, the Creator of Bitcoin

One of the biggest mysteries of our technological age revolves around the identity of ‘Satochi Nakamoto’, the inventor of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

During the 13 years of existence of the revolutionary asset, many names have been floatd, and even one man went to court claiming to be Nakamoto – and lost.

Now, the mysterious identity of Bitcoin’s inventor may have been revealed in a new HBO documentary that premiered on Tuesday.

The director of “Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery,” believes he has uncovered the elusive inventor’s identity.

Fox Business reported:

“Cullen Hoback believes he may have uncovered ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’, the alias that Bitcoin’s inventor used online. Bitcoin’s inventor could personally control a cryptocurrency stash worth tens of billions of dollars, according to The Washington Post. Hoback suggests that instead of a programming expert or criminal mastermind, the real Nakamoto is Peter Todd, a developer from Canada who would have been in college when the cryptocurrency was created.”

While the documentary does not prove that Todd is Satoshi Nakamoto, some intriguing coincidences are presented, with some forum posts allegedly making the case that Todd is likely the person.

“‘We’re making a very strong case’, Hoback told The Washington Post. ‘And ultimately, I want to leave it up to the audience to draw their own conclusion’.”

The Canadian developer Todd denies inventing Bitcoin, and further said anyone seeking to ‘doxx’ the identity of Nakamoto should stop.

“‘Not only is the question dumb, it’s dangerous’, Todd told The Washington Post. ‘Satoshi obviously didn’t want to be found, for good reasons, and no one should help people trying to find Satoshi’.”

Nakamoto would be worth about $65 billion today, and on track to becoming the richest person on Earth.

Todd angrily said that Hoback’s claim that he is Nakamoto could make him a target for kidnappers or other criminals.

“‘Falsely claiming that ordinary people of ordinary wealth are extraordinarily rich exposes them to threats like robbery and kidnapping’, Todd said.”

In fact, the ‘smoking gun’ presented seems a bit thin, and takes form of a discussion that Todd and Nakamoto in had on a bitcoin forum.

Nakamoto discusses a solution to a complex problem bitcoin was facing, when Todd responded about 90 minutes later to correct the Bitcoin inventor.

“‘Of course, to be specific, the inputs and outputs can’t match *exactly* if the second transaction has a transaction fee’, Todd said to Nakamoto.”

Hoback alleged that Todd would be been switching between accounts and corrected the previous post under Todd’s name when he should have done under Nakamoto’s name.

“‘Is he responding, or is he continuing a thought?’ Hoback asks in the documentary.”

Also, the inventor’s coding has been described as ‘amateurish’, which would be consistent with Todd’s college background at the time.

