Harris’s Lead with Hispanic Men Dwindles Down to Just 2 Points Over Trump

Former President Donald Trump is trailing Vice President Kamala Harris by just two points among Hispanic men.

Democrats previously had Hispanic voters in the bag, but that has dramatically changed, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The pollsters report, “Former President Trump now trails Vice President Harris by just 2 percentage points among Hispanic men – 44% to 46% – compared with his 19 point deficit with Democrat Joe Biden at the same point in 2020, according to the analysis of more than 15,000 responses to Reuters/Ipsos polls conducted in the month through Oct. 21 and during the same period of 2020.”

While Trump is gaining with Hispanic men, Harris has made progress with white women.

In late 2020, white women favored Trump over Biden by 12 points but now lean Republican by just 3 points, 46 percent to 43 percent.

“The shifts are part of larger changes in the coalitions that each candidate is counting on for victory, with Trump boosting his advantage with Hispanic and Black voters – particularly men – while Harris has cut away at the Republicans’ longstanding edge with white voters by gaining ground with women,” Reuters reported.

The news organization also pointed out that Hispanic voters make up the fastest-growing segment of the U.S. electorate.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Cuban-American Voters’ support for Trump is also at an all-time high.

A 55 percent majority of registered Cuban American voters identify as Republicans.

“This year’s findings confirm a long trend of Cuban American support for a sophisticated policy approach that combines sanctions against the regime while engaging with the Cuban people,” said Sebastian Arcos, interim director of the Cuban Research Institute, in a press release. “Cuban Americans have a better grasp of the issues and policy trade-offs involved than most experts and policy makers. Maintaining the U.S. embargo is at the core of this approach, which largely explains Cuban American’s traditional inclinations toward the Republican Party and strong support for Donald Trump’s policies.”