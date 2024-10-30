Harris Campaign Ends Millions of Dollars of Ad Spending in North Carolina After Republicans Flock to Vote Early

The Harris campaign has pulled millions of dollars in ad spending from North Carolina as Republicans have flooded the polls to vote early.

Vice President Kamala Harris is still running ads in Raleigh, the only media market where she is leading former President Donald Trump.

⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ giving up on North Carolina..pulling money out. Maybe to drop in Virginia to try and stop the slide ? pic.twitter.com/oTcCAuTJYx — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) October 29, 2024

The Carolina Journal reports:

In the latest Carolina Journal statewide poll, Harris and Trump are tied at 47%. However, Trump leads Harris from Charlotte to western North Carolina by 12 points, and leads Harris by 9 points in North Carolina’s coastal area. They are tied in central North Carolina at 45%. Harris is ahead in the Triangle area of Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill, leading 55% to Trump’s 40%. Trump is also going to be in North Carolina on Wednesday, with a rally scheduled in Rocky Mount.

Early voting began in North Carolina two weeks ago.

#Election2024: Yesterday, the Kamala Harris campaign placed new #NCPol ad reservations totaling $2.7m for the final week of the election. This morning, the campaign is cutting from those NC reservations. So far today, we’ve seen over $2m removed from NC markets. — AdImpact Politics (@AdImpact_Pol) October 29, 2024

While there has been a surge in Republicans heading to the polls, turnout among Democrat voters has dropped.

“More than three million votes have already been cast in the election,” the Carolina Journal report states. “In comparing turnout to this point in 2020, elections expert Dr. Andy Jackson of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity at the John Locke Foundation reports that Democrats’ turnout is down by more than 340,000 voters, while Republican turnout is up by 9,000 voters.”

Both candidates will be in North Carolina on Wednesday. Harris will be speaking at a rally in Raleigh, while Trump will be in Rocky Mount.