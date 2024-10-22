A Groundbreaking Interview in the Making: Donald Trump Set to Appear on Joe Rogan’s Show in Austin, Texas This Friday

Former President Donald Trump is gearing up to make a groundbreaking appearance on Joe Rogan’s immensely popular podcast show in Austin, Texas this Friday, according to Politico.

Rogan, a media juggernaut with over 14 million Spotify followers, has long been the king of the podcasting world, maintaining his status as a top-rated host.

It can be recalled that tensions have simmered between Rogan and Trump in the past.

Rogan’s previous statements endorsing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the presidency led to a wave of backlash from Trump’s loyal supporters, prompting Rogan to clarify that his remarks were not intended as an endorsement but rather an acknowledgment of Kennedy’s approach to discourse.

“For the record, this is not an endorsement. I’m just expressing admiration for RFK Jr. as a person and appreciating his civil and intelligent way of discussing things,” he wrote on X.

Despite Rogan’s clarification, former President Trump criticized him further on his platform, Truth Social. “It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring???” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Now, Trump’s appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) marks another bold step in the former president’s ongoing campaign to reach new demographics, particularly young male voters—a group Rogan’s audience largely represents, as a recent YouGov poll confirmed.

The upcoming interview was confirmed by President Trump himself during a recent appearance on the Nelk Boys’ Full Send podcast, where he dropped the bombshell news, although he did not mention the date.

Forgeard: Joe Rogan has to have you on. Would you do that? Trump: Oh, sure I would… I think I’m doing it, actually. Forgeard: So, you are going to do Joe Rogan? Trump: Yeah, I am.

Calls for Trump to sit down with Rogan have been growing louder from conservative voices and MAGA supporters alike, who see this as a chance to bypass the mainstream media filter and speak directly to millions of potential voters.

According to a report from Reuters, Harris has also been in discussions to sit down with Joe Rogan for an interview.