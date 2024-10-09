Gov. DeSantis Mobilizes Inmates to Fill Sand Bags in Florida Ahead of Hurricane Milton (VIDEO)

Inmates in some parts of Florida have been mobilized to help fill sandbags as Hurricane Milton approaches Florida.

In a Facebook post, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office wrote that low-security inmates are “assisting residents that are incapable of filling their own sandbags.”

A video of inmates filling up sandbags quickly spread on social media, and many praised Governor Ron DeSantis for mobilizing the inmates.

In response to the claims DeSantis led the charge in mobilizing the inmates, DeSantis’ communication director, Brian Griffin, shared that it was “TRUE.”

Griffin added, “Low-risk inmates in Florida clean up debris and help distribute supplies ahead of a hurricane under supervision.”

The inmates helped fill sandbags at three locations Tuesday, including PEAR Park, Minneola Athletic Complex, and North Lake Regional Park. The county sandbag sites are open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. "or until weather conditions become unsafe," the sheriff's office said.

Last week, DeSantis floated the idea of using inmates in Pinellas County after Hurricane Helene hit the county.

DeSantis shared, “The low-security, low-risk inmates (controlled by the) Department of Corrections, they do prison labor anyways. So they’re bringing them to do debris removal. The good thing about that is you can use that on private property, not just on public.”