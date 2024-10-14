‘GOD IS GOOD’: Country Rock Star Brantley Gilbert Stops Concert To Help His Wife Deliver Their Baby on the Tour Bus, Then Comes Back and Finishes the Show

Country rocker Brantley Gilbert had a Friday night to remember forever in Tupelo, Mississippi, as he had to run offstage mid-show to help his pregnant wife deliver their baby on a tour bus, during what he called ‘the craziest night of my life’.

Gilbert’s wife, Amber, went into labor just as the star begun his set at the Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo during his ‘Off The Rails Tour’.

“The ‘Bottom Up’ hitmaker shared a video on Instagram capturing the events of the evening as he was suddenly pulled aside for an ‘emergency backstage’. That’s when he found out Amber was about to welcome their third child on their tour bus.”

As Brantley Gilbert’s wife gave birth in a tour bus, he rushed off stage to help bring his third child into the world.

“’Last night might have been the craziest night of my life. Watching such an amazing woman do such an amazing thing is something I’ll never forget’, Gilbert wrote on Instagram.”

The singer had an emotional Facetime conversation with his mother.

“She asked the singer how he was doing and he responded, ‘not as good as you are about to be. You got a new grandbaby’. ‘I got a new grandbaby? I do?’ she responded in excitement as the social media video featured black and white images of him holding the newborn.”

When asked how Amber was, Brantley responded that she was ‘a freaking savage’ before rushing back onstage to finish the show.

He revealed his family’s news to his fans.

“’We got a baby!’ he exclaimed to a sea of supporters who responded with roaring applause. ‘Thank you to our road family for rallying around us, Brittany Thornton for helping us bring this little dude into the world, Tupelo, Mississippi for showing us mad love and support, and most of all… Amber Gilbert, for letting me love you and showing me EXACTLY how incredibly strong a woman can be. I love you’.

He also shared the special video on his Instagram stories page with the caption ‘We’ve got a new addition to the Gilbert family… God is good’.”

It’s been reported that besides the husband, a midwife was also on the bus assisting with the birth.

Multiplatinum Gilbert is known for songs like ‘Bottoms Up’ and ‘You Don’t Know Her Like I Do’. The new as of yet unnamed baby will have two older siblings, Barrett, 6, and Braylen, 5.