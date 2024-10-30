GATEWAY PUNDIT’S ELECTION SOS: Latest UOCAVA Updates in Battleground States – SOS Benson Is Up to New Tricks in Michigan – and Widespread Leftist Ballot Harvesting Operations

GATEWAY PUNDIT’S ELECTION SOS: Breaking UOCAVA Updates – SOS Benson Is Up to New Tricks in Michigan – and Widespread Leftist Ballot Harvesting Operations

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft and Patty McMurray discussed several important developments in Election 2024 that are not making headlines.

We have several exclusives and decided to discuss them on video.

1.) The widespread ballot registration scandals by leftist-funded groups.

It’s not just York County, Pennsylvania where we have seen fake registrations turned in to county clerks by leftist-funded groups.

We have also reported on major fraudulent ballot registration scandals in Ohio and Michigan.

2.) Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is up to her old tricks again.

This lawless Democrat is mixing things up in Detroit and the former TCF Center. This is the same Democrat who has lost 10 lawsuits in this election cycle.

3.) A New UOCAVA VOTING SCANDAL

From our source, we can see that Pennsylvania Democrats are still accepting UOCAVA registrations after the state deadline. UOCAVA are the questionable ballots coming in from overseas. Democrats are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars this cycle to register more foreign voters!

4.) The latest updates on the UOCAVA ballots arriving in Michigan so far this election cycle!

These numbers will SHOCK you! There is a reason lawless Democrats are focusing on UOCAVA voting!

TAKE THE TIME TO WATCH AND BE INFORMED ON THE LATEST ELECTION DEVELOPMENTS.