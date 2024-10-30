From a Former White House Advisor: Kamala Wants to Start a Civil War

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like those presenting a sponsored message below and ordering through the links below, which benefits Gateway Pundit. We appreciate your support!)
According to the Guardian:
“The United States today is, once again, headed for civil war”
Stephen Marche, author of ‘The Next Civil War’, says that American society has just entered its most dangerous political state yet.
Ray Dalio, founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, also sees the risk of a second American civil war “growing” and he said:
“We are now on the brink.”
No matter if you’re a democrat, republican or independent…
We can all sense that America is barreling toward catastrophe—of one kind or another.
That’s why a recent poll showed that almost half of Americans think a civil war is likely.
According to former advisor to the CIA, the Pentagon and the White House Jim Rickards…
That catastrophe is coming this election season.
After correctly predicting the Great Recession of 2008…
Trump’s 2016 Election…
The Covid Crisis of 2020…
And Biden’s recent drop out…
Jim Rickards is now exposing Democrats’ sinister plan to keep Trump out of the White House even if he wins the election.
Imagine the following scenario…
It’s January 6, 2025, and even though Trump beat Kamala Harris…
He’s not allowed to take power.
With all the political uncertainty, the stock market is in free fall, with some stocks crashing by as much as 50%.
Countries around the world begin to dump the US dollar like never before…
Triggering a historic crash that wipes out the purchasing power of millions of Americans.
The political and economic discontent leads to massive riots on the street…
With the division in America finally reaching a breaking point.
Rogue units begin to organize to support their candidates…
And all hell breaks loose.
It’s the beginning of what Jim Rickards calls “The 2025 Civil War.”
If you think that sounds like a crazy conspiracy theory…
You should know that a popular Congressman is also predicting a possible civil war in January 2025.
Democrat Representative Jamie Raskin publicly admitted Democrats will try to block Trump from taking power…
When he said:
“It’s going to be up to us on January 6th, 2025 to tell the rampaging Trump mobs that he’s disqualified, and then we need bodyguards for everybody in civil war conditions.”
The stakes couldn’t be any higher…
Which is why Jim Rickards recently recorded a video right in front of the White House to help you prepare.
Pay close attention because Jim Rickards is a lawyer and economist who’s worked at the highest levels of Wall Street and international finance across five decades.
In the 1970s, he helped the US government craft the Petrodollar Accord, which solidified the US dollar as the global reserve currency…
In the early 1980s, he helped end the Iran hostage crisis for the Reagan administration…
In the 1990s, he worked with members of the Federal Reserve to solve the Long-Term Capital Management banking crisis.
In the 2000s, he worked with senior military leaders at the Pentagon and the highest ranks of the CIA to help prevent the next 9/11.
Today, he’s going public with the five steps you need to take…
To help protect you and your family…
From what could be the biggest constitutional crisis in our nation’s history.
