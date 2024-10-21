Former Maricopa County Sheriff Obliterates RINO Jeff Flake for Bringing Up His Past After Endorsing Kamala Harris: “You Don’t Believe in the Rule of Law!”

In an explosive rebuke, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio blasted former Senator Jeff Flake (RINO-AZ) for endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election.

Flake, who Joe Biden appointed to serve as ambassador to Turkey, announced his support for Harris, stating that it aligns with his “conservative values” and belief in the rule of law.

However, Arpaio wasn’t having any of it and called out Flake’s blatant hypocrisy, reminding the public of Flake’s controversial family history.

Appearing on MSNBC’s Velshi, Flake declared his support for Harris.

“I’m voting for Kamala Harris, not in spite of being a Republican or a conservative, but because I am a conservative,” Flake said.

Flake took aim at former President Trump, accusing him of ‘undermining the rule of law’ by attempting to contest the 2020 election results.

“Conservatives, first and foremost, believe in the rule of law, and to have a president, a former president, who lost a free and fair election and then attempted to overturn that election. How can a conservative support such a person?” he asked.

Flake’s praise for Harris and criticism of Trump isn’t surprising, given his long-standing opposition to the America First movement.

The RINO also claimed that Harris aligns more with traditional Republican values like free trade, as opposed to Trump’s aggressive tariff policies.

WATCH:

Social media users attacked Flake following his endorsement of Kamala.

Wow, you aren't just a current political appointee in her administration, but also voting for her? Jeff Flake "Conservatism" is so interesting!

You're a Uniparty RINO POS. I'm glad Trump exposed you for what you really are and everyone can clearly see it for themselves.

Remember when you were caught on a hot mic talking shit about Trump. The best part is your dumb ass thought YOU had a chance at running HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

look at you now, thirsty for crumbs from a commie. You'll always be a snake.

look at you now, thirsty for crumbs from a commie. You’ll always be a snake. https://t.co/45CaUGP3IL pic.twitter.com/XOPL0uIssF — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) October 21, 2024

However, it was Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s blistering response that caught the attention of social media users.

Arpaio called out Flake’s moral grandstanding by bringing up a dark chapter in the Flake family’s past—the infamous 2014 incident involving Flake’s son, Austin, and his daughter-in-law, Logan, who were responsible for the deaths of 21 dogs at a Gilbert, Arizona kennel.

“Your son Austin and his wife killed 23 dogs, and then sued me and the Sheriff’s Office for prosecuting them. You tried to destroy me and my detectives, you don’t believe in the rule of law!” Arpaio wrote.

Your son Austin and his wife killed 23 dogs, and then sued me and the Sheriff's Office for prosecuting them. You tried to destroy me and my detectives, you don't believe in the rule of law!

Flake’s son was indicted with 21 felony counts and seven misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.

Authorities later found discrepancies in the Flakes’ story, suggesting that the power to the cooling unit wasn’t cut due to a chewed-up electrical wire as originally claimed.

Instead, the dogs likely suffocated due to negligence, and the Flakes, along with the kennel owners, were indicted on felony charges.

