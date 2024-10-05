Female Submariners in UK’s Royal Navy Suffered Bullying, Abuse and Even Rape: REPORT

Women were barred from the United Kingdom Royal Navy’s submarine forces from 1901 until 2011, and the first females returned to active duty in 2014.

While that was certainly a victory for them, the cohabitation of men and women in such confined spaces under the sea was not without problems.

Yesterday (4), the results of an internal investigation were published, showing that women in the Royal Navy’s submarine forces have suffered multiple incidents of abuse and harassment by male submariners.

The investigation also revealed that some of the abusers were senior officers, and the misconduct included ‘at least’ one report of rape.

Associated Press reported:

“The heavily redacted report arose from allegations by former Lt. Sophie Brook of a “constant campaign of sexual bullying” she had endured while in the service.”

The disturbing revelations led the head of the Royal Navy to personally apologize to Brook, praising her courage in coming forward.

“Admiral Ben Key, who ordered the probe in 2022 after the allegations came to light, said the “investigation has confirmed misogyny, bullying and other unacceptable” behavior. ‘This is intolerable’, he said. ‘Today I also offer a public apology, both to Ms. Brook and to any personnel — past or present — that have been subject to any form of unacceptable behavior during their time in service. I am truly sorry’.” Brook has left the submarine service, and she said that multiple people have contacted her with similar concerns after she went public with her accusations. “After leaving the Royal Navy in early 2022, Brook was subsequently given a suspended jail sentence for sharing in an email sensitive information about her experience in the submarine service.”

Women speaking out about this abuse have been sanctioned ‘up to and including discharged from the Royal Navy’.

Brook remains concerned about ‘the Navy’s commitment to delivering meaningful change’.

“’I came forward not just to see justice for myself but to shine a light on a culture that for too long has been permitted to thrive within some of the most elite branches of the Armed Forces’, she said.”

