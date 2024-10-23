FASCISM: Harris-Biden Gestapo DOJ Threatens Elon Musk Over His $1 Million Giveaway to Voters In Swing States Who Sign His Petition

As Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign spirals into a tailspin, her regime is resorting to desperate tactics to suppress the First Amendment rights of the world’s richest man and potentially suppress votes.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, X/Twitter owner Elon Musk promised to give away $1 million each day until the November election to registered swing state voters who sign his petition supporting the U.S. Constitution.

According to Musk, signers are not required to be members of a political party or support a particular candidate; they are only required to be loyal to the highest law in the land.

“The only thing we ask for the million dollars is that you be a spokesperson for the petition, and that’s it, really,” Musk said.

However, CNN has revealed today that the Department of Injustice issued a not-so-subtle warning to Musk that his genius idea “may violate” federal law. This is a clear effort to make him think twice about promoting American values because they fear his efforts are disproportionately favoring Republicans.

From CNN:

In recent days, the Justice Department warned Elon Musk’s America PAC that his $1 million sweepstakes for registering voters in swing states may violate federal law, people briefed on the matter told CNN. According to people briefed on the matter, a letter from the Justice Department’s public integrity section, which investigates potential election-related law violations, went to Musk’s political action committee. CNN has reached out seeking comment from Musk, several email addresses listed on the super PAC’s website, the group’s treasurer, and Musk’s press team at the X platform. The Justice Department declined to comment.

This news comes after numerous Democrat and RINO officials demanded the Harris-Biden regime investigate Musk for his campaign activities, fearful that his advocacy efforts were benefitting President Trump.

On Sunday, Pennsylvania’s Democrat Governor Josh Shapiro went on Meet the Press and attacked Musk while demanding law enforcement “take a look” at the X owner’s daily $1 million giveaway to petition signers.

“Musk obviously has a right to be able to express his views. He’s made it very, very clear that he supports Donald Trump. I don’t. Obviously, we have a difference of opinion,” Shapiro told Meet the Press’s Kristen Welker.

“But when you start flowing this kind of money into politics, I think it raises serious questions,” he added. “That is deeply concerning. … It’s something that law enforcement could take a look at.

On Monday, 11 former ‘Republican’ officials sent a letter to corrupt Attorney General Merrick Garland, saying, “We are aware of nothing like this in modern political history” and demanded he take action to stop Musk as well.

“Federal law, 52 U.S.C. § 10307(c), imposes up to five years in prison on anyone who ‘knowingly or willfully . . . pays or offers to pay or accepts payment . . . for registration to vote,’” they wrote. The legal provision the former officials cite also carries up to a $10,000 fine for each violation.

“We urge you to investigate whether America PAC’s payments are prohibited payments for voter registration. We recognize that they are framed as payments for signing a petition or for referring voters who sign. But many of the payments are restricted to registered voters, so anyone who wishes to get paid must first register,” they added.