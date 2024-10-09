Far-Left Radio Host ‘Charlamagne Tha God’ Says Trump’s Message is Resonating With Voters, Kamala’s Campaign ‘Very Out of Touch’ (VIDEO)

The black radio host Charlamagne Tha God has warned his fellow leftists that Donald Trump’s message is resonating with voters and that Kamala Harris’s campaign is “very out of touch” with the country at large.

Charlamagne Tha God, whose real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey, made the comments while co-hosting the nationally syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club.

“Trump and J.D. Vance… they’ll be talking about things that are happening right here in America because it is an election season right here in America,” he said.

“It’s always America First. But then you go to Tim Walz and they’re asking him about geopolitical politics, and I think a lot of times that makes them sound, you know, very out of touch,” he continued.

“When you hear the Vances and Trumps talking about what’s happening here at home and saying things like ‘America First’ and ‘Make America Great Again,’ that messaging sometimes resonates a lot more — not sometimes, it does resonate a lot more.”

Charlamagne added that people were outraged at Kamala Harris's announcement that the Biden administration would be sending $157 million in humanitarian aid to Lebanon while American civilians see their lives destroyed by natural disasters.

“People got outraged. They were like, yo, what about us right here in North Carolina?” he said. “So that ‘America First’ messaging goes a lot farther.”

NEW: Show host Charlamagne says Trump's "America First" messaging resonates with voters "a lot" more than the Harris campaign’s messaging. America First messaging resonates with American voters? Gee, who would have thought? "Trump and J.D. Vance... they’ll be talking about… pic.twitter.com/VyzkZjz8uV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 8, 2024

Such comments are all the more significant given Charlamagne Tha God's reputation as a far-left race baiter who constantly derides his political opponents as white supremacists.

He is a vocal supporter of reparations for black people, a position he outlined in an interview with Stephen Colbert back in 2020.

However, the 46-year-old is also a vocal critic of the Democratic Party and has previously clashed with Kamala Harris after asking her to name the "real president" back in 2021.