Far-Left Member of Spanish Government, ‘Supporter of Feminism’, Inigo Errejon Resigns After TV Actress Accuses Him of Sexual Abuse

Spain’s leftist minority government is again on the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

After the financial scandal involving the wife of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, a leading male member of a small party in the coalition – a party who defends feminism, no less – is under investigation after being accused of sexual abuse.

Inigo Errejon, of leftist platform Sumar, suddenly resigned his MP mandate in a severe blow to the fragile coalition.

Errejon posted on X on Thursday that he was leaving politics.

Reuters reported:

“On Tuesday, an anonymous account on social media had accused a ‘well-known Madrid-based politician’ of ‘psychological abuse’, ‘gaslighting’ and ‘humiliating sex practices’.

After Errejon announced his resignation, actress and TV presenter Elisa Mouliaa wrote on X: ‘I’m a victim of sexual abuse by Inigo Errejon and want to denounce it’.”

A police complaint has been filed against Errejon, according to Interior Ministry sources.

“Errejon’s X post did not refer to the allegations. He explained that his decision to resign was motivated in part by the fact that life in the public eye had led to a ‘toxic subjectivity that patriarchy multiplies in the case of men’.”

That Sumar party, which champions feminism, has lost support lately, to the point where its leader, Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz, had to step aside from leadership back in June.

Errejon, is a leading figure in Spanish politics after he co-founding the far-left ‘Podemos’ party before forming the splinter party ‘Mas Pais’, part of the ‘Sumar’ alliance.

“Sumar said it had opened an investigation after several X users named him under the anonymous account shared by journalist Cristina Fallaras, who later said he was the subject of the allegations.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday expressed support for women who suffer abuse but stressed that he still trusted Diaz and Sumar, ‘which has done and is doing a lot for women’s progress’.”

The opposition People’s Party took the opportunity to demand that Diaz clarify when she became aware of the allegations against Errejon, who was being primed to become her successor in the Sumar leadership.

