Eye-Witness to First Trump Assassination Attempt: FBI and Secret Service Downplayed Event – FBI Agent Insisted Trump Had Not Been Shot

A witness to the first Trump assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania told The New York Post that the Secret Service and FBI agents assigned to the rally downplayed the event.

Dr. Joesph Meyn described how one female Secret Service agent was condescending and rude. Meyn added that an FBI agent argued with him that Trump was not hit by a bullet but hit his head on the podium.

So, after they failed in their one major responsibility that day they downplayed the attempted assassination and dead Trump supporter and then minimized the severity of the situation.

Via The New York Post.

Meyn was questioned by the FBI and recalls that he got into a ridiculous debate with an agent who insisted Trump had not been shot. “Yes, he was,” said Meyn. “He turned his head and the bullet clipped the very top of his right ear. I saw some blood and tissue squirt out into the ether.” The agent told him, “Stop. President Trump wasn’t hit … You don’t understand that that podium is armored. When the Secret Service tackled President Trump [to protect him after the shots], he hit his head on the podium.” According to Meyn, “I said, ‘The problem is I saw it. I have a photographic memory. This is what I saw, and I have it on video.’” He says he heard another agent in the background say, “Oh, Jesus Christ.”

Days after the first assassination attempt on Trump, Director Chris Wray continued to downplay the assassination attempt, suggesting that it was shrapnel that hit President Trump in the ear and not a bullet.

Chris Wray, who has a record of setting up innocent men in fake kidnapping plots, spying on Catholics at church, raiding the homes of peaceful pro-life activists, terrorizing J6 protesters and their families, and targeting parents at school board meetings, took at swipe at President Trump during his testimony before Congress in late July.

Wray suggested that a bullet did not hit President Trump, but that it was instead shrapnel that caused his injury on stage at the Butler rally.

Wray also admitted his agency and other federal government employees allowed 8 shots to be fired at Trump during his speech – 8 shots before the gunman was neutralized!

Representative and Dr. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) blasted Wray following his comments. Jackson, the former White House physician, was overseeing President Trump’s recovery following the assassination attempt

Trump raising his fist in defiance of death with blood running down his face while shouting, “fight! fight! fight!” will go down as one of the most iconic moments in US history.

Wray and the left-wing media are desperate to water down the assassination attempt against President Trump.

Dr. Ronny Jackson examined and treated President Trump’s ear wound and confirmed that Trump’s ear was struck by a bullet.

It was not glass. It was not shrapnel.

“The would-be assassin fired multiple rounds from a relatively close distance using a high-powered rifle, with one bullet striking the former President, and now the Republican Nominee for President, in his right ear,” Dr. Jackson wrote on Friday.

Dr. Jackson continued, “I have reviewed President Trump’s medical records from Butler Memorial Hospital, where he was initially evaluated and treated for a “Gunshot Wound to the Right Ear.” Having served as an Emergency Medicine physician for over 20 years in the United States Navy, including as a combat physician on the battlefield in Iraq. I have treated many gunshot wounds in my career. Based on my direct observations of the injury, my relevant clinical background, and my significant experience evaluating and treating patients with similar wounds, I completely concur with the initial assessment and treatment provided by the doctors and nurses at Butler Memorial Hospital on the day of the shooting.”

Dr. Jackson blasted FBI Director Wray.

“During the Congressional Hearing two days ago, FBI Director Christopher Wary suggested that it could be a bullet, shrapnel, or glass. There is absolutely no evidence that it was anything other than a bullet. Congress should correct the record as confirmed by both the hospital and myself. Director Wray is wrong and inappropriate to suggest anything else,” he wrote.

Update on President Trump’s recovery from the bullet wound to his ear. pic.twitter.com/NWxWARznWQ — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 26, 2024

Wray floated the fake news media’s conspiracy theory that Trump’s ear may have been hit by shrapnel.

“There’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel,” Wray said to Jim Jordan on Thursday.

