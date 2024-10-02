EXCLUSIVE: “They Were Talking About Trump, Which Got Her Upset” – Police Report Identifies Transgender Attacker of Kari Lake’s Daughter as Rebecca Kimpel – Kimpel Charged With Assault

The Gateway Pundit has obtained a copy of the Arizona State University Police report detailing assault charges against Rebecca Kimpel, a transgender student who dumped his entire drink on Kari Lake’s daughter while she was registering voters at Arizona State University.

The police report identifies the attacker as a female, but an Instagram account that links to Rebecca Kimpel’s YouTube page shows a video of the suspect, and he’s clearly a dude.

Via @jockohomosexual on Instagram:



The Gateway Pundit reported on the incident last week during a Greek life voter registration event on campus at ASU. Lake’s daughter, Ruby Halperin, was left soaked along with her papers for registering voters.

Despite interfering with individuals' right to vote by intimidating voters and volunteers registering voters, Rebecca was charged with one count of assault.

Halperin told The Gateway Pundit, "I think it’s a total violation of voter registration rights, and I believe it was an attempt to intimidate those registering to vote that day."

The report states that the attacker, ASU film and production student Rebecca Kimpel, admitted to the assault, telling officers, "They were talking about Trump, which got her upset. She tossed a cup of soda at the people around the booth and ran." While this was clearly a politically motivated attack on Halperin, Arizona does not recognize political affiliation as a protected class for hate crimes. Therefore, the police wrote "None (no bias)" in the "Bias Motivation" section of the report.

"Rebecca was cited and released for assault at the scene," per the report.

Upon further investigation, an X account under the username @hltler_dlsliker was discovered to have the same name. The biography identifies the user as a "filmmaker," and the user's location is Phoenix, Arizona.

In a post from Sunday, days after the incident, the attacker asks for help paying legal fees and provides a link to his PayPal account.

Another post on the account reads, "I'm a broke trans woman." The post also mentions a suspended account with the same username as Rebecca's Instagram page:

POLICE REPORT: