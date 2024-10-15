EXCLUSIVE: Potential Campaign Finance Smurfs Influence Arizona Senate Election for Ruben Gallego – Kari Lake Responds!

The Gateway Pundit has uncovered nearly 100,000 ActBlue donations that appear to be fraudulent small-dollar donations through campaign finance mules, including over 1,400 donations to Arizona Senate candidate Ruben Gallego.

Gallego’s Republican opponent, Trump-Endorsed Kari Lake, told The Gateway Pundit, “The fact that my opponent has to resort to laundering money to spend tens of millions of dollars in ads lying about me and lying about his background and voting record tells me that their internal polling looks exactly like ours — this race is a dead heat and Ruben is taking on water.”

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the laundering of money to political campaigns through fraudulent small-dollar donations to ActBlue, also known as “smurfing.” These contributions are made through identity theft, oftentimes using senior citizens’ personal information to funnel money into political causes.

Some of the individuals accused of this fraudulent scheme include Soros-funded Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Soros Funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Democrat Senator Tammy Baldwin (WI), Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock (GA), and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz.

Previously, James O’Keefe uncovered the massive scheme targeting senior citizens who had no idea they were donating thousands or hundreds of thousands of dollars to ActBlue.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, a new lawsuit filed in Wisconsin alleges nearly 400 incidents of identity theft to make fraudulent donations to Democratic campaigns.

Plaintiff Mark Block, a long-time Republican political strategist, alleges that his personal information was used over the last five months to launder money 385 times to 62 different campaigns and political organizations through the Democratic ActBlue fundraising platform. This comes after he discovered receipts for ActBlue contributions sent to one of his email addresses.

Most of these donations mentioned in the Wisconsin lawisuit recurred on a weekly or monthly basis. The list below shows a similar pattern.

The list below shows 24 of the top reported FEC contributors, aged 62 to 95 years old, who have also donated hundreds or thousands of times to Act Blue and Arizona Senate candidate Ruben Gallego, who is running against Trump-Endorsed Kari Lake, since 2018. To protect the potentially unwitting individuals' identities, their initials are listed instead of their names.

Among the 24 donors, 137,842 donations totaling $2,440,810.00 have been made. 81,535 of the donations were made to ActBlue, totaling $1,302,665.00, and at least 1,457 donations totaling $32,240.00 were made to Ruben Gallego's campaign for the House and the Swallego Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee for Ruben Gallego and California Democrat Eric Swalwell. Many of the donors are from out-of-state, with only 13 being listed as donating from Arizona residences.

One individual from New York, identified as "RG," reportedly made an alarming 42,732 FEC contributions, totaling $806,770, from 2018 to 2024. This is an average of at least 16 donations per day and $315 per day in contributions. From April 2019 to February 2022, he made over 200 donations directly to Ruben Gallego, totaling at least $2,682.00. Upon further investigation, 204 additional contributions to ActBlue were earmarked for Gallego.

Does anybody believe that this individual made nearly 43,000 FEC contributions since 2018?

The Gateway Pundit was unable to reach the contributors on the list. However, the husband of one deceased individual from Colorado, identified below as "AC," told us that AC passed away in March and "there's no way" she made 5,058 contributions totaling $66,981.00. He further did not believe she made 75 donations totaling $1,582.00 to Arizona Senate candidate Ruben Gallego's past congressional campaign. While the last donation made from the individual was on March 14, 2023, strange patterns are seen with four separate contributions to ActBlue on that day and four identical contributions on February 14, 2023, January 14, 2023, and the 14th of months prior, indicating recurring donations on a monthly basis.

The individual from Colorado also reportedly made hundreds of small-dollar donations to Elizabeth Warren's Massachusets Senate Campaign, Hiral Tipirneni's Arizona Congressional campaign, Jamie Harrison's South Carolina Senate campaign, Ann Kirkpatrick's Arizona Congressional campaign, Mark Kelly's Arizona Senate campaign, Nancy Pelosi's California Congressional campaign, Jackie Rosen's Nevada Senate campaign, Adam Schiff's California Congressional campaign, and Raphael Warnock's Georgia Senate campaign.

Republican candidates for office should be calling for investigations into all of these potentially fraudulent campaign contributions.