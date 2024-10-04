EXCLUSIVE: Military Whistleblower Shares his Motivation for Releasing the Explosive “The Remdesivir Papers” Report

The military whistleblower who helped provide the explosive data behind the 5,400-word report called The Remdesivir Papers speaks out. Emphasizing that his views don’t reflect those of the Department of Defense or any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, an active-duty service member spoke to The Gateway Pundit using the pseudonym Daniel LeMay for fear of reprisals.

Why did he do it? “[Because he believes] everyone has the moral responsibility to fight against corruption wherever they find it,” he pointed out. “I don’t think anyone should be excused from a thorough investigation when their actions potentially resulted in the death and disablement of countless people who trusted in their decision making.” On top of that, “[he] knew the information would never get out through the formal release process without being stripped of all of its value.”

For LeMay, The Remdesivir Papers highlights “the prolific use of remdesivir [to treat COVID-19] in military treatment facilities, [adding that] it is known to be a harmful drug based on its history.”

“If it was only problematic from a safety perspective, that would be enough to motivate me to speak up,” he admitted. “When I learned about the financial incentives, the prolific and nearly exclusive use of the drug in the United States, clinical trials at military treatment facilities, and the idea that a dangerous drug was presented as someone’s only opportunity to rejoin their family sooner instead of dying in isolation, I became speechless and utterly disgusted at the same time.” According to him, “This had all of the staining of Medical Assistance in Dying without the varnish.”

“To say [the coronavirus] was a catastrophic disease that was part of a catastrophic pandemic, and then administer known toxic treatments for it, made me question the overall narrative of the story,” LeMay shared. “Are people actually dying of COVID or are they dying from the treatment protocols?”

“I’m not the first person to speculate that people were dying of the treatment protocols and then research it only to find that it’s completely supported by factual data,” he said. “Hospitals across the country were being compensated, not just for remdesivir, but for their entire standard of care protocol.”

For LeMay, “the entire ordeal really became an exposé of the truth that if you go far enough past the threshold of reckless disregard for human life, you’ll find actual evil that can’t be written off.” He explained, “Only if someone is absolutely objectified could you dress up known-to-be harmful drugs as essential to recover from a disease.”

He added, “It was very easy to get people to consent when they were sealed in a room by themselves, unable to receive visitors.” And while this occurred, coercion became easier. “They were given the promise that, with remdesivir, they’d be able to leave the hospital sooner,” he explained. “I’m sure most people took it so that they could reunite with the families they’ve been isolated from.” Sadly, many died as result.

“While people were dying,” LeMay said, “Their deaths were being unlawfully labeled COVID deaths when the deaths should have been attributed to the treatment protocol.”

Because “the body mounts its own natural immunity response” after being exposed to a disease like the coronavirus, he said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s now-rescinded August 2021 shot mandate “didn’t make any sense from a public health perspective or from that of basic sensibilities.”

For this reason, LeMay argued, “it was a test—one that would identify the people willing to take an order, whether it made sense to them or not.” Those who failed the test by refusing the shot either resigned, were removed from their respective commands, or were forcibly separated from service. But for those who passed, showing a willingness to get the shot, “the door was opened, and the Department of Defense gladly welcomed the community of yes men and yes women,” he said, adding that “[He] personally experienced a loss of opportunities to receive training and be considered for assignments.”

Many have embraced Marxist ideology, bought into Diversity Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), and are likely ready to receive their next shot, LeMay shared, warning that “a mission-ready force is critically threatened to a level never seen before due to chronic illness primarily seen in those who are both vaccinated and boosted. No one is really talking about reversing course at this time.”

The Gateway Pundit also spoke to attorney R. Davis Younts, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and former Judge Advocate General (JAG) officer, who read the report. He considered it unfortunate that “the data shows that the health and safety of service members was put at risk by the Defense Health Agency.” For this reason, he hopes the release of The Remdesivir Papers will “result in rapid policy change and that there is real accountability for the leaders responsible.”

Military treatment facilities have not responded to multiple inquiries made by the author. A FOIA request was sent to U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command on September 24. Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) also sent an inquiry to the Department of Defense and others on September 27. To date, the complete story behind remdesivir use in the military remains shrouded in secrecy.