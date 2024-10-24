Even Canada Decides To Reduce Immigration Levels – Under Siege in His Own Party, Trudeau Has To Admit His Policy Failed

2024 will be remembered as the year in which the western powers finally let go of a full decade of suicidal migration policies.

The process is tumultuously in progress in most of Europe, in the US Donald Trump and the America First movement have long spoused common sense immigration restrictions, and now even Globalist poster boy, ultra-liberal Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has decided that enough is enough.

Trudeau said today (24) that Canada will greatly reduce the number of new immigrants it allows into the country.

The Canadian PM went as far as admitting that his government failed to get the balance right ‘coming out of the pandemic’.

Trudeau’s Liberal government was getting torched for planning to give entry to 500,000 new permanent residents into the country in each of the next two years.

Next year’s target will now ‘only’ be 395,000 new permanent residents – and furthermore, the numbers will diminish to 380,000 in 2026 and 365,000 in 2027.

Associated Press reported:

“’In the tumultuous times as we emerged from the pandemic, between addressing labor needs and maintaining population growth, we didn’t get the balance right’, Trudeau said. Immigration is essential for Canada’s future, but it must be controlled and it must be sustainable’.

Trudeau, who is facing calls from within his own party not to seek a fourth term, has endured mounting criticism over his immigration policies and the negative impact that population growth has had on housing affordability.”

We’re going to significantly reduce the number of immigrants coming to Canada for the next two years. This is temporary — to pause our population growth and let our economy catch up. We have to get the system working right for all Canadians. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 24, 2024

Immigration is central to the story of Canada. Our decision to temporarily reduce the number of immigrants is a pragmatic one that addresses the needs of our economy right now. pic.twitter.com/MmNvfqcHBy — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 24, 2024

Even Donald Trump noticed that Canada is reducing migrants, taking the opportunity to bash the ‘immigration policy from hell’ by Joe Biden-Kamala Harris.

“Trudeau said Canada needs to stabilize its population growth to allow all levels of government to make necessary changes to health care, housing and social services so that it can accommodate more people in the future.”

Immigration Minister Marc Miller expressed the hope that ‘lower immigration numbers’ will help to diminish the country’s housing shortage, while also acknowledging the change in public opinion about immigration.

“’That volume that we have put forward is of concern,” Miller said. We are an open country, but not everyone can come to this country’, he said, noting that Canada will continue to welcome outsiders and that the government’s immigration targets remain ambitious.”

Trudeau has always bragged about the very immigration policy wrecking his society, and opposition Conservatives charge him with destroying the national ‘common-sense’ consensus on immigration.

“’He has destroyed our immigration system through his own personal incompetence and destroyed 150 years of common-sense consensus with the Liberals and Conservatives on that subject’. Poilievre said. ‘He cannot fix what he broke on immigration and housing or anything else because he is busy fighting his own caucus’, he added.”

