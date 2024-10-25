EMBARRASSING: Bruce Springsteen BOMBS Kamala Rally with TERRIBLE Performance | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: WATCH: People LEAVE IN DROVES Once the Free Bruce Springsteen Concert Ends and Kamala Harris Takes the Stage

ARTICLE 2: Trump Hints at Eliminating Federal Income Tax—Explains How He’d Replace The Tax Revenue

ARTICLE 3: Hillary Clinton Says Everyone Who Attends Trump’s Madison Square Garden Rally on Sunday is a Nazi (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4: Anderson Cooper and Charlamagne Go Head-to-Head, Calling Each Other ‘Bullsh*t’ as Democrats Tear Into Each Other Live Over Kamala Harris

ARTICLE 5: Republican Kentucky State Senator Dies After Driving Lawnmower into Empty Pool

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

