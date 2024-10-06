Elon Musk Takes the Stage in Butler, PA: “We Had One President Who Couldn’t Climb a Flight of Stairs and Another Who Was Fist-Pumping After Getting Shot!” (VIDEO)

Watch:

.@ElonMusk: This will be the LAST ELECTION if you don’t vote pic.twitter.com/K9SQ3E8s6h — Jordan Conradson (@ConradsonJordan) October 5, 2024

President Trump invited Elon Musk up to the stage to speak at the Butler, Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

Elon contrasted a sharp difference between Joe Biden and President Trump.

“A true test of someone’s character is how they behave under fire. We had one President who couldn’t climb a flight of stairs and another who was fist-pumping after getting shot! Fight, Fight, Fight! Blood coming down the face,” Musk said.

Watch:

"We had one President who couldn't climb a flight of stairs and another who was fist bumping after getting shot!" – @ElonMusk #ButlerPA pic.twitter.com/6DEyvVKHn8 — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 5, 2024

Elon emphasized how important the 2024 election is and talked about freedom of speech, and the importance of voter ID.

“This election, I think it is the most important election of our lifetime. This is no ordinary election. The other side wants to take away your freedom of speech. They want to take your away your right to bear arms. They want to take away your right to vote effectively. You have 14 states now that don’t require voter ID,” Musk said.

Watch:

Elon also talked about the importance of the 2nd Amendment and tied it into preserving the 1st Amendment.

“How can you make an informed vote? You must have free speech in order to have democracy. That’s why it’s the 1st Amendment. And the 2nd Amendment is there to insure that we have the 1st Amendment,” Musk continued.

Watch: