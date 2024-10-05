Elon Musk Drops SERIOUS WARNING at Trump Butler Rally: “Text the People Now and MAKE SURE They Actually Do Vote — IF THEY DON’T THIS WILL THE LAST ELECTION!” (VIDEO)

Elon Musk at Trump rally delivered a warning to America – THIS MAY BE YOUR LAST ELECTION!

Elon Musk: The other side wants to take away your freedom of speech. They want to take away your right to bear arms. They want to take away your right to vote effectively. Text people now and then make sure they actually do vote. If they don’t, this will be the last election. That’s my prediction.

Elon Musk is serious.

He understands that civilization is at stake.

Watch his full speech: