Elon Musk Blasts Dishonest MI SOS For Having More Registered Voters on Voter Rolls Than Eligible Voters: “Shame on you for blatantly lying to the public!”

There is no question that America’s elections are broken. However, one state arguably wins the prize for the most crooked elections in the nation, and that state is Michigan.

To date, Michigan’s Soros-funded SOS Jocelyn Benson has lost 10 election-related lawsuits, in which the plaintiffs sued her for intentionally weakening the state’s election security.



One of the many lawsuits against MI SOS Benson was filed by the RNC in March. The lawsuit accuses the Democrat SOS of having more active voters on the voter rolls than eligible voters in 53 counties in Michigan.

The July 2023 U.S. Census population in Michigan was 10,037,261, with 7,929,426 citizens over 18. But interestingly, according to Check My Vote, Michigan's most recent Qualified Voter Files (QVF) show 8,415,767 registered voters on Michigan's QVF, a stunning difference of 486,331 voters!

Check My Vote is also suing MI SOS Benson over her recent decision to hide the coding on the QVF, which shows each voter's voting method.

To put these numbers in perspective, Joe Biden “won” the 2020 election by a little over 151,000 votes in 2020 against the wildly popular Donald J Trump.

This afternoon, the world’s wealthiest and arguably most influential man in America retweeted a tweet pointing out the incredible number of voters registered to vote in Michigan compared to the eligible number of voters in the state.

Musk asked his “community notes” fact-checking function of “X”: "Michigan has more registered voters than eligible citizens!? Is that true?"

Michigan has more registered voters than eligible citizens!? Is that true @CommunityNotes? https://t.co/f7Q2iCZdQ7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2024

Michigan’s dishonest SOS responded to Elon Musk’s “X” post, accusing him of spreading “dangerous misinformation."

"Let’s be clear," Benson tweeted. "@elonmusk is spreading dangerous disinformation."

Dangerous? How is this dangerous? LOL!

Benson continued by sharing her facts, which include the admission that she has 1.2 million inactive voter records on the Michigan voter rolls and that they are "slated for removal in accordance with the law."

"Here are the facts: There aren’t more voters than citizens in Michigan. There are 7.2 million active registered voters and 7.9 citizens of voting age in our state. Musk is pushing a misleading number that includes 1.2 million inactive records slated for removal in accordance with the law.

Did MI SOS Benson slip when she claimed 1.2 million inactive voters on Michigan's voter rolls?

According to the MI.gov website, there are 600,670 inactive voters on the voter rolls.

Elon responded to Michigan's deceitful SOS by calling her out by first, middle, and last name. Musk wrote: "Shame on you for blatantly lying to the public!" He continued, "You only plan to remove the ineligible voters AFTER this election."

Finally, he pointed out, "That necessarily means there are far more people registered to vote than there are eligible voters."

Jocelyn Michelle Benson, shame on you for blatantly lying to the public! You only plan to remove the ineligible voters AFTER this election. That necessarily means that there are far more people registered to vote than there eligible voters. https://t.co/PuHjSfj1o4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2024

This isn't the first time MI SOS Benson's actions have caused Michigan voters to question her integrity.

In May 2020, with no congressional approval or constitutional authority, Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson made the unilateral decision to mail absentee ballot applications to 7.7 million individuals in Michigan.

She used COVID as an excuse for her unlawful decision. Local media outlets in Michigan claimed that Benson mailed the ballots to qualified voters, but that claim is not accurate, as 17-year-olds (the voting age in Michigan is 18-yrs.-old), dead people, foreign students who no longer live in the United States, and people who have moved from Michigan to another state, also received absentee ballot applications.

Western Lensman correctly points out just a few of the ways Jocelyn Benson has already interfered in our elections, including opening an investigation into the Elon Musk-backed pro-Trump PAC.

MI Sec of State Jocelyn Benson:

Refuses to remove RFK Jr from the ballot

Tried to remove Cornel West from the ballot

Opened an investigation into Musk-backed, pro-Trump PAC

Awarded The Presidential Citizens Medal by Biden for “protecting the integrity of elections” in 2023

In the video shown in the tweet, Jocelyn Benson is seen receiving an award from Joe Biden for her "excellent work" in the 2020 election.

Benson is a partisan hack doing everything in her power to tilt the election in Michigan. https://t.co/u5wYyDuebp — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 20, 2024

In September 2020, Benson admitted that 500,000 of the 7.7 million unsolicited absentee ballot applications had been returned between May and August. The far-left MI Secretary of State told the Detroit News that she would perform voter list “maintenance” after the November 3 election, citing federal law prohibiting list maintenance 90 days before an election.

Why did Benson, who’s been in office since January 1, 2019, choose the month of May to begin mailing the absentee ballot applications to “qualified” voters?

Was Benson’s plan to time the mailings so that federal law would prevent her from removing the names of ineligible voters before the November election?

In June, conservative activist Tony Daunt, director of the Michigan Freedom Fund, filed a lawsuit to force Secretary of State Benson to clean up the voter rolls.

Benson lost the case but only removed 177,000 of the estimated 500,000 unsolicited ballot applications that she confirmed were returned because the recipients had either died or moved. Why didn't she remove all of the illegitimate voters from Michigan's voter rolls?

In 2022, Benson found her voter roll list maintenance called into question when it was discovered that Michigan held the record for having a whopping 102% of its eligible voter population registered to vote in their elections, more than any other state in America.

Jocelyn Benson’s term ends in 2026. It is rumored that the failed Secretary of State plans to run for governor in Michigan. Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum, a Democrat who is closely tied to MI SOS Benson and MI AG Dana Nessel, is rumored to be running for SOS.