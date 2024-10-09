Elk Fire in Wyoming Now Ravages Almost 75,000 Acres as Desperate Crews Scramble to Save Wildlife and Communities from Raging Inferno

The Elk fire raging in Bighorn National Forest has now swelled to nearly 75,000 acres, with firefighters working tirelessly to secure communities and protect critical water supplies, Oil City News reported.

The blaze, reportedly caused by lightning on September 27, has consumed 74,685 acres as of Tuesday morning, while containment remains at just 10%, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Crews, led by Incident Commander Casey Cheesbrough of the Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team 3, are focusing their efforts on the fire’s southern end to defend nearby communities and the essential Big Goose municipal watershed.

This watershed supplies much of Sheridan County’s water, drawing from Big Goose Creek and the Twin Lakes Reservoir, making its protection a high priority.

Efforts are underway on multiple fronts, with 829 personnel deployed to counter the spread and establish defensible perimeters.

Crews on the fire’s northeast edge managed to secure a line overnight, focusing on extinguishing hotspots around structures. Bulldozers and hand tools are employed along Red Grade Road and Poverty Flats, with planned firing operations using drones and helicopters when conditions allow.

The nearly 75K-acre Elk Fire in northern Wyoming is charring wildlife habitat & threatening public safety. Of course, there are also impacts on hunting season & public access. Details from @WGFD➡️https://t.co/dAo6OM5Qc6 pic.twitter.com/6giOtmGC5f — Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (@RMEF) October 8, 2024

In preparation for a community meeting scheduled for Wednesday, October 9, officials will brief residents of Bighorn and Story on the firefighting progress, evacuation zones, and potential impacts on air quality.

According to KTVQ, two homes have been destroyed by the fire, and evacuation orders are still active for numerous affected areas.

Additionally, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that some cabin owners near Red Grade Road will be allowed temporary access to the restricted area to retrieve personal belongings.

According to KTVQ, the town of Dayton has been put on ready status.

On Tuesday, U.S. Forest Service Incident Commander Casey Cheesbrough provided update on the fire: