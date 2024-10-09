Elk Fire in Wyoming Now Ravages Almost 75,000 Acres as Desperate Crews Scramble to Save Wildlife and Communities from Raging Inferno

The Elk fire raging in Bighorn National Forest has now swelled to nearly 75,000 acres, with firefighters working tirelessly to secure communities and protect critical water supplies, Oil City News reported.
The blaze, reportedly caused by lightning on September 27, has consumed 74,685 acres as of Tuesday morning, while containment remains at just 10%, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Crews, led by Incident Commander Casey Cheesbrough of the Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team 3, are focusing their efforts on the fire’s southern end to defend nearby communities and the essential Big Goose municipal watershed.
This watershed supplies much of Sheridan County’s water, drawing from Big Goose Creek and the Twin Lakes Reservoir, making its protection a high priority.
Efforts are underway on multiple fronts, with 829 personnel deployed to counter the spread and establish defensible perimeters.
Crews on the fire’s northeast edge managed to secure a line overnight, focusing on extinguishing hotspots around structures. Bulldozers and hand tools are employed along Red Grade Road and Poverty Flats, with planned firing operations using drones and helicopters when conditions allow.
In preparation for a community meeting scheduled for Wednesday, October 9, officials will brief residents of Bighorn and Story on the firefighting progress, evacuation zones, and potential impacts on air quality.
According to KTVQ, two homes have been destroyed by the fire, and evacuation orders are still active for numerous affected areas.
Additionally, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that some cabin owners near Red Grade Road will be allowed temporary access to the restricted area to retrieve personal belongings.
According to KTVQ, the town of Dayton has been put on ready status.
On Tuesday, U.S. Forest Service Incident Commander Casey Cheesbrough provided update on the fire:
Elk Fire Update – October 8, 2024
Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team 3
Casey Cheesbrough, Incident Commander
Date Reported: Friday, September 27, 2024
Cause: Lightning
Size: 74,685
Containment: 10%
Total Personnel: 829
Location: Approximately 6 miles northwest of Dayton extending 6 miles southeast of Dayton, Wyoming
Key Messages: There will be a community meeting—particularly for residents of the Bighorn and Story areas—on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 7:00 pm at Bighorn High School, 333 WY-335, Sheridan. Attendees will get an update on the fire and evacuations, and will have an opportunity to ask questions and have one-on-one conversations with agency representatives and fire managers. The meeting will be recorded and posted to YouTube (youtube.com/@2024ElkFire) and the Bighorn National Forest’s Facebook Page (Facebook.com/bighornnf).
The southern part of the fire is a top priority for firefighting efforts today, as crews take actions to protect surrounding communities, the Big Goose municipal watershed, and structures in the Big Goose drainage that are potentially threatened by the fire. Heavy-equipment traffic on and near the Red Grade Road will increase and no civilian traffic will be allowed on the Red Grade Road today.
Current Situation: On the fire’s northeast side, a hotshot crew conducted a firing operation yesterday off the 144 Road, and crews working the night shift secured and held the fireline by extinguishing hotspots. Crews will continue fuels removal work in that area today. They will also be patrolling and mopping up any heat sources around structures. Structure protection is accomplished through a variety of methods such as removal of vegetation near structures, construction of fireline, and placement of hose and sprinklers where possible. Day- and night-shift crews are continuing to brush and improve Pass Creek Road.
On the eastern side, construction of containment lines has been completed and the lines are holding. firefighters are patrolling and eliminating lingering areas of heat. On the south end of the fire, Red Grade Road and Poverty Flats will be busy with heavy equipment today. Crews will be constructing additional fireline in the area with a dozer and hand tools and potentially conducting firing operations using drones and helicopters if favorable weather conditions exist. Crews last night work on clearing brush away from the Sheridan Water Treatment intake to avoid damage to the structures and avoid disrupting service to the communities.
Firefighter and public safety remain the top priority. The tactics used to suppress the fire will be determined by the terrain, fire and weather conditions, and medical response time with a focus on implementing plans and tactics that have a high probability of success.
Closures and Evacuations: US Highway 14 remains closed between Dayton and Antelope Butte, and US Highway 14A is closed 22 miles east of Lovell to Burgess Junction. For specific county-road closures and the current status of evacuation zones, including a map, refer to Sheridan County’s news listings web page tinyurl.com/2s38bcc5. You can also call either the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office (307-672-3455) or Sheridan County Emergency Management (307-752-2174). Bighorn National Forest lands around the Elk Fire are also closed under Order 02-02-06-24-08. The order and map can be viewed on the forest’s alerts web page: fs.usda.gov/alerts/bighorn/alerts-notices.
Weather & Smoke Information: Hot, dry conditions will persist Tuesday, increasing fire activity. Winds are expected to remain light. The Elk Fire will continue to produce smoke that is visible from nearby communities. Refer to the AirNow website (airnow.gov) for smoke and air-quality information.”