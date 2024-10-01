Reports of Electric Cars Exploding After Being Exposed to Saltwater from Hurricane Helene (VIDEO)

Authorities in Florida have warned that electric cars flooded with salt water from Hurricane Helene have the potential to explode.

The warning comes as saltwater has flooded many streets in Florida after Hurricane Helene caused significant flooding throughout the state.

In a social media post, Pinellas County officials warned, “Electric Vehicles that have been flooded in saltwater can catch fire.”

The warning continued, “If you evacuated and left an electric vehicle or golf cart in your garage or under a building and you are not able to get to it or move it, we want you to let us know.”

The county then posted a video of an electric car that appeared to be impacted by saltwater catching fire in a garage.

Tom Barth with the National Transportation Safety Board stated, “If the saltwater is able to bridge the gap between the positive and negative terminals of battery, then it can cause a short circuit.”

Fox 4 News further reported several electric cars exploded in Tampa and caused major fire damage to homes.

Per Metro U.K.

