Election Flyer from Chicago Area Catholic Parish Pushes Radical Leftist Policies – Including Global Warming and Gun Control

Taking a page from the Bolsheviks, a parish in suburban Chicago circulated an election flyer pushing radical leftist views titled “Equally Sacred Checklist.”

According to the flyer, Catholics should not be “single-issue voters” and instead should consider LOTS of issues, as long as those issues support radical leftist positions.

According to the flyer, the following leftist ideologies are “equally sacred”: climate change, gun control, unions, LGBTQ+, migrants, government social benefit programs, and free college.

Apparently not sacred according to the flyer? The sanctity of life.

The flyer does not refer to one pro-life position or policy.

While the flyer does not officially endorse a specific candidate, it is clear from the checklist that only a radical America-last leftist like Kamala Harris would check off all the boxes.

Chicago reporter and radio host Dan Proft shared the shocking flyer on X.

“From a parish in suburban Chicago. If you see this circulating in your church, bring it right to your pastor and challenge this social justice propaganda. This is an affront to Bernardin’s “consistent ethic of life” formulation. It’s nothing more than ornamental Catholics pushing the New Bolsheviks’ politics.”

Although the flyer is not officially endorsed by the Catholic Church, a specific parish, or the Archdiocese of Chicago, it is clear to anyone who has paid attention to Red Pope Francis which path he has endorsed for the Church: a radical march toward the progressive left.

Proft shared a quote from Cardinal Joseph Bernardin, who faithfully served the people of Chicago in the 1980s & 90s and was a passionate defender of life.

“I know that some people on the left, if I may use that label, have used the consistent ethic to give the impression that the abortion issue is not all that important anymore, that you should be against abortion in a general way but that there are more important issues, so don’t hold anybody’s feet to the fire just on abortion…That’s a misuse of the consistent ethic, and I deplore it.”