Donald Trump Endorsed by More Than a Dozen Medal of Honor Recipients

Donald Trump has been endorsed by more than a dozen Medal of Honor recipients who served in three different wars.

Kamala Harris is bragging about being endorsed by Liz and Dick Cheney as often as she can. Wouldn’t you take the Medal of Honor recipients over the Cheneys if you had the choice?

If elected, Trump has promised to go after the woke ideology that has infected the United States Military. It needs to be done. It’s a matter of national security.

FOX News reports:

‘We believe in Donald Trump’: More than a dozen Medal of Honor recipients endorse former president

More than a dozen Congressional Medal of Honor recipients endorsed former President Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

“We, 15 recipients of the Medal of Honor, having served this great nation in wars, support and endorse Donald J. Trump for President of the United States,” they wrote.

The recipients include those who have served in Iraq, Afghanistan and Vietnam.

“We believe that American citizenship is a revered privilege. We believe that a patriotic nation is a strong nation. We believe that the sacrifices by the men and women in our armed forces preserves and protects American freedom,” they wrote.

“We believe that the integrity of our institutions is fundamental to the trust placed in them. We believe in the commitment to the United States Constitution and our solemn oaths to protect it. We believe valor is great fortitude when faced with profound adversity,” they continued.

This is a fantastic endorsement for Trump.

Some endorsements matter more than others. This is a big one.

