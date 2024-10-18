Don Lemon Drops Bomb on CNN, Says Black Men Have Told Him ‘Time After Time After Time’ They Are Voting For Trump (VIDEO)

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon dropped a bomb during an appearance on the network he once anchored for.

Speaking to CNN’s Dana Bash about his views on the state of the race at the network he once worked for, Lemon was asked about Kamala Harris’s problem with black men.

He then gave her an answer no Democrat wants to hear; that rather than just staying home, many black men are throwing their support behind Donald Trump.

Here is a transcript of the exchange:

BASH: I was talking to a lot of voters and I will just say that you texted me right around the Democratic convention and you said, I am talking to people and Kamala Harris has a problem with black men. LEMON: Yeah, and then I told the campaign and I did not hear from them. I mean who am I for them to get back to me? But yeah, there’s a problem. Look, I went from battleground state to battleground state when they invited me to the convention, I didn’t just want to fly there. I said, I’m going to go talk to voters in battleground states and I did. It was not curated. I went up to people, just man on the street, and said to black men who are you going to vote for? And time after time after time, they said I’m voting for Donald Trump. BASH: Why now? LEMON: Their reasons why. They said, most of the time they said you know for economic reasons. Or because he gave me a stimulus check. And I had to correct them over and over and tell them where that stimulus check came from. A Democratic Congress and from Nancy Pelosi. And that Donald Trump actually held that check up so that his name could be put on the check. So they think they got the check directly from him. Meanwhile, Joe Biden has given one or two stimulus checks as well. But they seem not to know or understand that you can vote for whoever you want, but the reasons you want to vote for them, they should be accurate and factual and you should know why you’re supporting someone.

The clip was picked up by Elon Musk, who then shared it to his over 200 million followers:

Kamala Harris’s problems with black men have been picked up on by former President Barack Obama, who told activists in Pennsylvania last week that they should stop being misogynistic and throw their support behind her.

“You’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses,” he remarked. “I’ve got a problem with that. Part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that.”