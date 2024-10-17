Dominican Rapper Releases New Single “VOTO” in Support of President Trump! MUST SHARE! Plus Dominicans For Trump Rally in New York City This Saturday!!

It is this reporter’s belief that Hispanic voters in swing states will be the story of this election.

To put it bluntly, Hispanic voters just don’t like Kamala. And their growing support for President Trump can help put him back in the White House. This has been part of Trump’s 2024 campaign strategy since day one.

The meteoric rise in Trump’s support with Hispanic voters is due in part to Latino activists that have been working hard for years to cross over other Hispanic voters to support President Trump.

In New York City, Latino street activist DVS 7.0 has gone to bat for Trump since this reporter met him in 2020 at the “Stop the Steal” Rally in Washington DC where he was rapping on a street corner in support of President Trump, demanding election integrity. DVS was also one of the top NYC activists fighting against the Covid shot during the draconian Covid era.

Please donate here to support fellow Patriot DVS 7.0’s important work in mobilizing the Hispanic communities to vote TRUMP!!

Th Christian rapper just released a song called “Voto”, which means “Vote” in English. See the fabulous song below, geared to convince and mobilize Hispanic voters to go out and vote TRUMP. Please follow DVS and share it everywhere:

BREAKING NEWS: DVS 7.0 Just Released The Official Latino Vote Anthem Music Video!! Voto ft. Bokotax x Cely Batista x Pablo Bardo x Jesus AOK x Eva Nova 316#DominicansForTrump #LatinosForTrump #Voto #GetRegistered pic.twitter.com/S9Ygb12FOZ — Official DVS 7.0 (@dvs7_0) October 14, 2024

Trump believes that with the help of the Latino community he can win New York State this year and the whopping 28 electoral votes that comes with it. He has done two rallies in the Empire State so far- the first in the Bronx– New York’s most Hispanic borough. Trump will complete his New York rally trifecta at Madison Square Garden on October 27th- a clear courtship to the Big Apple’s high Latino population. His efforts are working, as Harris has become increasingly desperate in her attempts to defraud the Hispanic population in time for November- even stooping to the level of faking an offensive Hispanic accent.

DVS 7.0 is planning on attending the Madison Square Garden Rally in New York City with his Freedom Chariot and a large group of Latinos for Trump with him!

According to the ride or die Trump rapper’s GiveSendGo Page-

“DVS 7.0, a Dominican-American rapper and Christian conservative, has been at the forefront of efforts to turn New York City red and engage the Latino community in the political process. Through his music, street protests, and grassroots activism, DVS 7.0 is mobilizing Latinos across NYC to exercise their right to vote. In the lead-up to Election Day, he is attempting to organize as many street events, rallies, and concerts as possible, with a major rally planned for October 19, 2024. DVS 7.0 remains dedicated to making the Latino voice heard, fighting for a future built on shared values and active participation.”

If you need a good laugh courtesy of DVS 7.0, please take the time to watch some of his videos trolling the pathetic likes of Trump Hater Robert De Niro, swamp creature Chick Schumer and J6 Unselect Committee hack Rep. Adam Schiff.

After Robert De Niro lectured and called Trump supporters “gangsters” outside the courthouse at Trump’s witch trial in New York City, you can hear an impassioned DVS 7.0 in the background yelling at the actor.

“Your movies suck! You’re trash!” Robert De Niro is not having a good one at the Trump trial pic.twitter.com/Atw4Sbhs62 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 28, 2024

“You’re a little punk,” shouted DVS at the actor. “You’re a softy. You’re a nobody. Your movies suck. You’re trash. You’re trash. You’re done after this.”

At the Dominican Day rally in New York City, DVS 7.0 pulled an epic prank on Chuck Schumer. The rapper asked Schumer to take a photo before punking the grinning swamp creature by telling him Dominicans really hate him. The reaction on Schumer’s face was epic as his phony politician grin turned upside down and he slinked off .

See the viral video here:

BREAKING: My Dominican Day Parade Callout Of @chuckschumer is Going Viral Chuck Schumer’s a Scumbag and We Dominicans Don’t Welcome His Pandering in Our Cities Let Alone Our Parades#DominicansForTrump pic.twitter.com/49WMkJg03L — Official DVS 7.0 (@dvs7_0) August 12, 2024

“Hey Chuck,” said the rapper to 26 year Senator. “You know Dominicans really hate your guts. You know that, right? You ruined New York. You’re a loser. You’re a loser, buddy.”

Here, DVS 7.0 ran into “Shifty” Adam Schiff in New York City outside of Congressional Hearing and was escorted out by the NYPD for telling him what he thought of his phony J6 Unselect Committee Hearings. See video:

“Hey Schiff, are you going to do another one of those parodies where you make up one of those transcripts again?”, DVS asked the Congressman outside the hearing. “Are you going to make up another transcript Mr. Schiff? Are you going to make up fake stories again?”

We need more DVS 7.0’s in New York City putting these phony politicians and celebrities in their place!

To engage the massive Latino vote right before the election, DVS is planning a massive Latinos for Trump rally in New York City this Saturday October 19th.

See the Press Release below:

Press Release:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FreedomChariot.com Presents

Dominicanos For Trump Rally

Date: October 19, 2024

Time: 1 PM – 5 PM

Location: J. Hood Wright Park, New York, NY

Join us on October 19th for the “Dominicanos For Trump Rally,” a dynamic gathering aimed at registering voters and mobilizing the Latino vote for President Trump, not only in New York but also in crucial swing states like Pennsylvania.

The rally will feature performances from top Dominican artists, including Bokotax, Cely Batista, Eva Nova 316, Pablo Bardo, El Cantantico, Jesus AOK, and Rose Angel. Influential speakers such as Sammy Ravelo, Adam Solis, Argilio Rodríguez, and more will take the stage to inspire and energize the crowd.

This is more than a rally—it’s a movement. Come be a part of this important moment, register to vote, and help us ensure a strong Latino turnout for Trump in 2024!

For more information, visit FreedomChariot.com.

Contact:

@OfficialDVS7.0 on Instagram

Follow DVS 7.0 on X here!

According to Pew Research Center, approximately 615,000 Pennsylvania Latinos will be eligible to vote in this year’s election.”

In 2020, Biden had 80,000 more votes counted for him than President Trump did in Pennsylvania. Therefore, the Hispanic vote can decide the election if it comes down to Pennsylvania.

Still, President Donald J. Trump continues to dominate among Hispanic voters—especially men—tightening his grip on this critical and fast-growing voting bloc. Despite the left’s smear campaigns and false narratives, Trump’s strong, America First message resonates with Latino voters who are tired of the Democrats’ broken promises and disastrous policies.

The Democrats should be worried—their open borders, anti-law enforcement, and anti-American agenda is backfiring. President Trump is leading the charge to take back America, with the Hispanic community and strong activists like DVS 7.0 standing by his side.

LYRICS TO “VOTO” SONG IN ENGLISH

They called me and said they need our vote

And sent to come find me

And sent to come find me

And sent to come find me

They called us and said that they wanted votes

And sent to come find us

And sent to come find us

And sent to come find us

Here are the votes votes votes

Today we have the votes votes votes

With us you have the votes votes votes

On the fifth of November with us you will win

Here are the votes votes votes

Today we have the votes votes votes

With us you have the votes votes votes

Ayy!

On the fifth of November we won

(BOKOTAX VERSE)

Nothing strange about it

They called me that they wanted votes

I told them just pay my fair

That we’re the ones who know

How to make a good Dembow for Trump

For him to vibe to

Vibe to vibe to vibe to

(CELY BATISTA VERSE)

Get your batteries on

Let’s make the line, line

Don’t get lazy

Than complain and do nothing

I’m telling you the truth

Republican is where it is

Republican is where it is

Republican is where it is

(PABLO BARDO VERSE)

Everyone is clear

That the votes

They are on this side

The Republicans

And the Dominicans

We are mocked

Tell our friends no need to force it

Because we’ve already won

And this theme

Is so crazy

You can play it everywhere

Here are the votes votes votes

Today we have the votes votes votes

With us you have the votes votes votes

On the fifth of November with us you will win

Here are the votes votes votes

Today we have the votes votes votes

With us you have the votes votes votes

(JESUS AOK VERSE)

Latinos for Trump

Waving flags in the air

Raising awareness

In a world that doesn’t care

Y’all need to dead that

Y’all see that red hat

Y’all need to go out and vote

And bring that red back

(EVA NOVA 316 VERSE)

Well, I can’t even vote

But I got together with my people

I told them that I’m Dominican

And joined me in a flash

Lets make a good Dembow flow

To turn up the vibes

We’ve got this election won

There is no bed for so many people

(DVS 7.0 VERSE)

DVS in The House

Representing from the south

We ain’t playing this election

Had to show them what were about

Got my Dominicans out

A hard flow

So-and-so here

Take this form

All of us also already registered

They called me and said they need our vote

And sent to come find me

And sent to come find me

And sent to come find me

They called us and said that they wanted votes

And sent to come find us

And sent to come find us

And sent to come find us

Here are the votes votes votes

Today we have the votes votes votes

With us you have the votes votes votes

On the fifth of November with us you will win

Only 18 days left, Patriots!

…and remember, in the end God wins.

